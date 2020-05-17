back

How Did The Moeraki Boulders Form?

These unusual rocks have long been a source of intrigue. Here is what we know about the creation of the Moeraki Boulders in New Zealand. Spoiler alert: They are not alien eggs. 👽

05/17/2020 8:57 AM
  • 24.8k
  • 7

And even more

  1. 11:53

    In the footsteps of an explorer who disappeared in the Amazon...

  2. 3:02

    General Sherman: the largest living organism in the world

  3. 3:04

    EuroVélo 4, a bike route throughout Europe

  4. 2:27

    France's astonishing Verdon Gorge

  5. 3:41

    Japan's mysterious glowing squid

  6. 3:06

    Japan's glowing Kochia Hill

7 comments

  • Priya T.
    05/18/2020 09:31

    https://youtu.be/e25iUDcmhzg Cell wall of plant cell fully explained...must Watch.. full ncert and a few extra points

  • Rana B.
    05/18/2020 07:37

    HAVE YOU SEEN FLOATING STONES IN REWALSAR GURUDAWARA ?

  • Noel M.
    05/17/2020 20:03

    tarantanutunuunu

  • Nikki K.
    05/17/2020 15:50

    Similar at covelong beach near chennai...see beautiful india..m

  • Apurba K.
    05/17/2020 13:06

    Magnificent information. Absolutely stunning information about the formation mystery and solution to the mystery by Science. Great information about New Zealand iconic rocks on the Beach.

  • S K.
    05/17/2020 09:49

    Feelings worth reading... It's worth your 3 mins... Read & give your reaction on the original post... https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3042102442522289&id=100001676898112

  • Nataraj B.
    05/17/2020 09:15

    No comments !!