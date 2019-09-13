back
How The Official Flag Of India Is Made
The man who designed India's flag died 56 years ago today. Pingali Venkayya was a freedom fighter who proposed the initial design for the tricolour. Here is how the flag is made today. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
07/04/2019 7:00 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:34 AM
65 comments
Kadarabad N.09/13/2019 19:03
Mind blowing incredible work
Kadarabad N.09/03/2019 14:22
Great
Raju S.08/11/2019 08:27
వెరీ నైస్ గుడ్ జాబ్ జైహో
Shashidhar S.07/29/2019 05:43
Super....
Sangaypintso B.07/25/2019 14:49
Wow
Rashmi G.07/25/2019 07:44
Feels Great 👏👏👏👏 Women entrepreneurs great work . Jai hind I never knew about this being in Karnataka. Thank you for sharing this.
Barbara K.07/23/2019 01:01
Management should be female.
Syed B.07/22/2019 21:11
Fake news
Farzana J.07/22/2019 16:54
shamam arish
Harshada S.07/17/2019 14:58
Jai Hind
Manisha S.07/16/2019 16:09
Proud job
Geetganga H.07/16/2019 12:21
🙏🙏
Jawadali K.07/13/2019 16:42
Salute to u ladies
Ashong C.07/11/2019 15:22
Good job! I salute you all who working sincerely for nation
Jayalakshmi V.07/11/2019 04:28
Yes, Prathiba,thank you for sharing. Very informative.
Asim R.07/09/2019 22:35
Respect & give honor to flags of every country. Respect & well wishes from Pakistan 🇵🇰
Aditi P.07/09/2019 21:24
Salute to all .. respectable work done ..
Nalini M.07/09/2019 19:35
🇮�al 🇮🇳
Umm H.07/09/2019 12:52
Waw!never knew my state involved in this great job...thanks for sharing.
Sunita N.07/09/2019 02:05
Unique post!