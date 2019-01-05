back

Hundreds of "Dads" Volunteer to Help Students

These kids without fathers got to know what it's like to have a dad. A middle school asked for volunteer "fathers for a day". Over 600 men showed up.

02/26/2019 6:42 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:36 PM
  36.9k
  • 15

4 comments

  • Dennis O.
    05/01/2019 18:40

    They asked for 50 volunteers, 600 showed up!! Wow, how great is that!!

  • Sunny G.
    02/26/2019 10:36

    How's the JAISH BRUT 😂😂

  • Alice H.
    02/26/2019 10:24

    Children need father figures.

  • Susanne T.
    02/26/2019 08:52

    Love you! Kisses from a feminist!😘

