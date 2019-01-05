back
Hundreds of "Dads" Volunteer to Help Students
These kids without fathers got to know what it's like to have a dad. A middle school asked for volunteer "fathers for a day". Over 600 men showed up.
02/26/2019 6:42 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:36 PM
4 comments
Dennis O.05/01/2019 18:40
They asked for 50 volunteers, 600 showed up!! Wow, how great is that!!
Sunny G.02/26/2019 10:36
How's the JAISH BRUT 😂😂
Alice H.02/26/2019 10:24
Children need father figures.
Susanne T.02/26/2019 08:52
Love you! Kisses from a feminist!😘