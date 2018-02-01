She was the first woman to graduate from University of Mumbai. She was the first woman — and Indian — to attend Oxford University. She's India's first female lawyer. Who is she?
Siddhartha R.04/17/2019 00:58
Great Collection
Javier V.03/27/2019 03:31
Malina D.03/31/2018 11:30
Thanks for these wonderful information . Salute to MadamCornelia Sorabji for her fighting spirit and also an ocean like heart.
Maharookh S.03/27/2018 10:43
In my young days I was given to understand that there were three Ladies Who graduated and two were Parsis and one A Maharashtrian..
Latha S.03/19/2018 15:23
Hats off to the great lady
Zeenath F.03/19/2018 06:49
Omg how amazing.... Our foremothers were the epitome of what's now termed badass.... No one in this generation comes even close to anyone of these powerful super women.
Basanta B.03/17/2018 03:47
Salute
Sampath K.03/14/2018 19:14
Hatsoff to lady good inspired for youth
Gourav L.03/11/2018 06:04
For more read her biography by Suparna Gooptu.
Srvv N.03/10/2018 11:45
Salute
Loredana T.03/08/2018 23:21
...and men still think mysoginy is 'an invention', an exaggeration. Hundreds, of not even thousands women killed and abused (severely abused, not just told over the shoulder"hey, hun, you cute! U free tonight?") everyday! These days!!! March 2018!!!!!!!!,
YS C.03/07/2018 12:46
NAMASTE
Webb J.03/07/2018 07:36
Great story. A clever determined woman with vision in very hard and different times. JW
Pat T.03/05/2018 08:08
So here is another potential and worthy female Nobel Prize recipient! It should thumb the noses of all those institutes who would recognise her intelligence n worthiness, not to mention her humane good works!!
Shahla S.03/04/2018 04:01
Was she parsi
Mandi C.02/28/2018 21:18
Laavi N.02/25/2018 18:13
Goosebumps 😲 Thank you for informing the unknown 🙏 She is Women Empowerment In Human Form ❤ That Photo from Oxford proofs it !
Lucresha L.02/24/2018 10:24
Thank u im inspired thats a woman of substance shame on oxford univerdity
Javairia R.02/24/2018 00:45
It would be amazing if someone made her life's journey into a movie. Interesting to watch and learn for sure