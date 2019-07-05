back
Indian Monk Claims To Be World’s Oldest Man
This Indian monk claims to be 123 years old. His secret? Yoga, discipline and...erm... no sex. 🙏
01/02/2019 12:27 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:58 PM
96 comments
Robiul H.05/07/2019 10:31
Fabulous this video are very interesting
Robiul H.05/07/2019 10:29
₹९२००,०००,०००
Ricardo R.04/13/2019 16:46
Yoga disciplina y celibato 123 años, 8 de agosto...
Reyaz H.01/31/2019 07:47
Bt great grand father ap khate kya ho.....
Kuldeep K.01/29/2019 04:53
lo sir ji..apne post kiya tha after 40 yoga will kill u ..but yaha to opposite ho Gaya
Sourav P.01/25/2019 19:48
1..2..3 itself seems kinda made up ! Just saying !
Rohith K.01/25/2019 13:51
Ranju Kundoor
Anand R.01/22/2019 07:58
Dear commenters, commonn...y u all hav to be so judgmental & giv u analysis..it's just a gud piece of info..so enjoy it, laugh on it ..like how bout this.." he was almost my new guru until they said no Sex " - see that a no-brainer ha-ha-ha..relax guys ...chilll..
Anushka G.01/21/2019 16:09
old monk, take motivation
Arick C.01/20/2019 17:41
I want old man
Subhadepp S.01/19/2019 10:14
Avik Dutta ei bhabei hok bepar ta
Prasenjil S.01/16/2019 00:42
আমার বরমার বয়স 115 বছর ।🙏🙏
Naazmeen K.01/16/2019 00:33
Life and death is never a choice but a chance. We all were born not because we wanted, but we were. We all will die not because we want, but we will. Some people get everything with no effort and some people put best possible effort but don't get anything. It's complicated. And this complication give birth to GOD.
Debjeet G.01/14/2019 16:25
Priyanka shiklo kichu?
Shubhronil S.01/14/2019 16:01
learn something
Murshid A.01/14/2019 15:43
Then what is the use to live for such a long time
Sheikh A.01/14/2019 14:54
Thats not life😂
Ruturaj A.01/10/2019 04:20
guy's looser,bina sex ke jeena bhi koi jeena hai.. 🤣🤣
Sovayan N.01/09/2019 15:59
dekh bara
Atharva K.01/08/2019 09:40
I was born in Bangladesh before the bangladesh was born !