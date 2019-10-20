back
Is this Colour-Changing Octopus Dreaming?
Are octopuses capable of dreaming? This is what scientists have been trying to figure out after witnessing this amazing phenomenon.
10/17/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 10:41 AM
- 39.8k
- 513
- 8
7 comments
Ujjwal M.10/20/2019 08:06
I wish it dreams and dreams and dreams more and evolves and starts a Pivotal change in the genetic structure of marine Animals... Species started from the Water, it should end this way too.... .. Ur discovery channel wala..opinion is needed rey.. Jaldi bata kitna mazza aayega agar ye sab he monster mode me aakar vidhvans machaye 😊😊
Gokulakrishnan S.10/17/2019 18:58
Did he know what he dreamed lastnight in deep sleep?? Lol
RJ F.10/17/2019 18:25
kashmir
Susanne T.10/17/2019 17:35
Perhaps it's having a "wet dream"!😂 Because when octopusses fall in love they also change colours like that!
Prashant J.10/17/2019 10:04
:3 🐙
Ksang C.10/17/2019 09:45
Means u r starving her
Devin C.10/17/2019 07:12
They are extremely intelligent for molluscs but I don't think they are capable of dreaming