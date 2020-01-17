back
Javed Akhtar Vouches for Secularism
The difference between governments under dictatorship and government in India? In India, there's an opposition, said Javed Akhtar in his passionate retirement speech as a Rajya Sabha MP. The artist and politician turned 75 today.
01/17/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 01/17/2020 3:26 PM
246 comments
Ajit A.8 hours
Democracy has always been there secularism came only when Gandhi's felt it's need.
Zafar K.8 hours
Yahi par bewakufi ki aur bjp ne saare 27 sal k niche k tabke ko pakad liya
Anand K.11 hours
Unfortunately all these decades, since our Congress party which has won Independence for the country has given only one side of stories by either paying the media or controlling it. By doing that Congress wanted to rule India forever with their single family rule. For this to be successful, they had to resort to giving half truths and in the process telling the vast majority of rural poor people all lies. This is the reason for democracy being stifled for the last seven decades. This happened during emergency and passing of unilateral laws and constitution amendments during that period.
Triveni R.17 hours
Super
Alpesh P.19 hours
Sir. You write and speaks good but Why don't you give some good advices to the people in Kashmir asking separate Kashmir based on Muslim majority there forgetting about Hindus in Kashmir and Muslims are also living in all other states of India ? Plus who was the king of Kashmir before during and after 1947 ? Hindu Raja Hari Singh. How was it possible to have Muslim lived under the Hindu king back then ?
Satya B.a day
Y no one has the guts to deal with Andhra Pradesh government and its people.....is it not news?
Amitava C.a day
very true
Aarzoo I.a day
New energy for parliament....
Shukla B.a day
And what happens when the 'minority' multiplies in a strategic agenda and becomes the majority? Would they be as magnanimous as today's majority?
Govind S.a day
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secularism_in_India
Dev P.a day
One more point i want to raise here is....has anyone seen these so called secular guys talking against people like Owaisi's and other maulanas...when they talk shit about Hindus and instigate people and children??? They never utter a word against them.... and the moment something they feel( may not be actually happening) something is against Muslims.....they all start giving lectures on secularism, intolerance etc.,. Why do they do it??? This is making Hindus feel more and more agitated and unsecure in their own land. This is a bitter truth.
Suresh K.a day
He and his wife acts as secular people, but like most of the Muslims they hate Hindus since Hindus don't believe in their god allah
Brut Indiaa day
Akhtar's wife and actor, Shabana Azmi, who is currently recovering after a car accident has also spoken about the importance of dissent for the country's progress:
Irfan K.a day
wah ji. .kia sher araz kya hay..
Shafeeque M.a day
Now we don’t have opposition that’s the problem facing now ...
Ibohalbi I.2 days
great speech
Sunita A.2 days
Ha to iska theka b sirf ek varg ne le rkha h..hai na.
Khan U.2 days
Secularism is good for India but today what u say about the so called secularism which do not protect Muslims
Monjuma H.2 days
Ohh! what a speech.. Everyone should watch this video once...
Rajeev L.2 days
Spoke well. One may not agree with him on some ideas, but a lot of words of wisdom.