Kareena And Neha Dhupia On Motherhood

What does it take to raise a child? A lot of goof-ups, apparently. 🤷 In this conversation with Kareena, Neha Dhupia tries to decode motherhood. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi!

21/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 407.7K
  • 104

93 comments

  • Abdul H.
    15 hours

    Masi Kareena aap bahut acchi lag rahi ho Allah aap Hamesha Hamesha khush Rakhe

  • Geeta D.
    a day

    Listen to yourself..you carried your child for 9 months and yet you saying you are not used to having a child!!...let's not forget this are the woman who snatch other womans husband for money...homewreckers..

  • Debopriya C.
    a day

    Bebo is so damn fake

  • Sakshi K.
    a day

    Motherhood is something that you forget yourself when it comes to the child.....are you serious u forgot your baby? Or this is just popularity gimmic

  • Amrita S.
    a day

    Packing karlo ekdin pahle 😂

  • Subhalakshmi S.
    a day

    Sick people and their awful experiences

  • Erum J.
    a day

    Is this me,i feel kareena is not authentic with her guests,she looks and feels fake!!!No offence but .....

  • Sachin P.
    2 days

    It's her choice 🤣🤣🤣

  • Neha S.
    2 days

    2 idiots talking to each other.

  • Themson S.
    2 days

    "IT'S HER CHOICE. WHO GIVES YOU THE FKING RIGHT TO SLAP HER" always plays back in mind the moment i see her....... Sorry Neha, i dont like u.

  • Shuja R.
    2 days

    Abbabababa har bat ka issue banate hain, sadiyon se people have kids n work as well (moms), yelog ko bache kya hogaye kuch miracle jaise act karte hain🙄 i hate this stupid lady!

  • Samia R.
    2 days

    who on earth forget their babies when going out somewhere 🙄 and not used to having a child , lol seriouslyyy ??

  • Sunil G.
    2 days

    You all are useless dont teach us go to hell

  • Heena G.
    2 days

    Really irritating

  • Sathya S.
    2 days

    Look who

  • Aarti K.
    2 days

    Maa hai to maa jaise socho 😒😑i don't know which mom care more about makeup hair and rather than their child.

  • Rosie H.
    2 days

    This is freking bollywood dramas..the over rated Karrrr and Neha who no one heard of till the roadies..Brut..show us something better..more REALL

  • Astami P.
    3 days

    totally wahiyaat n stupid.., it's okay to left things or some stuffs but leaving kid is quite strange n really disappointing n they are talking like it's very obvious n normal, seriously . aaplog bus filmy duniyake star ho, ur conversations are baseless n totally out of our range i mean out of normal people's frame.

  • Mahamad W.
    3 days

    اعوز ب للہ مشیطین لرجم کرنی میں اپ کو ایک درخوست کرتاہو آپ خان نام مت لو اپ اچھی ہے لکین نگ گمتاہے نگی گمتے ہو ایسے لے خان نام اچھی لکت ہے صاحب

  • Ashwin S.
    3 days

    Despicable

