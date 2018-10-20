back
Man Helps Elephant Fall Asleep With Soothing Lullaby
This restless elephant, Bastian Vinaysundar, in Thrissur, Kerala, was struggling to fall asleep. So his keeper, Sree Kumar, sang him Krishnachandran's 'Alliyilam Poovo' in Malayalam to lull him like a child. It worked. Happy weekend!
10/20/2018 6:00 AM
238 comments
Jatin S.11/07/2019 23:50
Bomma J.10/21/2019 05:36
Absolutely loving and caring. That song is love that binds the elephant and the man. Magnificent display of love.
Ana U.01/31/2019 16:34
Shahid M.12/18/2018 17:36
Can't get over how heart warming everything about this clip is....
Aishwarya S.12/02/2018 02:10
So beautiful! Elephants are intelligent, loving, they have strong and complicated social structures. It's so tragic to me how they are hunted in the wild for something as pathetic as ivory. This is a beautiful example of a person loving a beautiful animal and seeing it as more than just a money bag.
Rahul K.11/18/2018 13:00
Nisha S.11/18/2018 06:25
Deepak P.11/17/2018 17:51
Suresh A.11/17/2018 08:47
Nishant B.11/17/2018 08:29
Yuvaraj A.11/17/2018 07:40
Joanna J.11/17/2018 06:16
Ashley D.11/17/2018 05:09
Ritika R.11/16/2018 18:41
Nithin R.11/16/2018 07:55
Meghana S.11/16/2018 03:15
Ila K.11/15/2018 19:16
Mano S.11/14/2018 18:23
Janu S.11/14/2018 17:43
Sunil S.11/14/2018 03:42
