Mathura’s Laddoo Holi

Mathura’s Laddoo Holi is celebrated by showering sweets as well as colours.

03/07/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 03/09/2020 11:10 AM
4 comments

  • Brut India
    12 hours

    Watch another unusual Holi celebration in UP called Lathmar Holi:

  • Jayesh W.
    a day

  • Shyamali D.
    2 days

    Happy holi😊😊😊

  • Suraj R.
    2 days

    Awesome Brut, Happy Holi in Advance to all of you...🙏