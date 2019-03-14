back

Meet Barbie

Barbie turned 60 this week, and she has come a long way from the platinum-blonde doll first released in 1959. This week the company even named Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar as a "Barbie Role Model". 🏆👩🏼👩🏻👩🏽

03/12/2019 7:54 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:03 PM
  • 12.6k
  • 10

And even more

  1. 3:45

    Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories

  2. 5:25

    Nawaz On Being Called One Of India’s Greatest Actors

  3. 3:00

    Vir Das On His Virtual Comedy Shows

  4. 3:07

    Meet Hydroman: The Guy Who Dances Under Water

  5. 5:22

    Sonakshi Sinha Launches Anti-Trolling Campaign

  6. 5:44

    Shruti Haasan On Plastic Surgery, Pandemic and People

5 comments

  • Ayisha M.
    03/14/2019 04:54

    Nice

  • Sakshi K.
    03/14/2019 02:27

    🤣

  • Yogesh C.
    03/12/2019 17:57

    Barbie doll

  • Harry D.
    03/12/2019 15:03

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v35fWf1CWFQ

  • Brut India
    03/12/2019 13:47

    "Barbie has always shown girls that they can be anything!!": Dipa Karmakar. https://twitter.com/DipaKarmakar/status/1104378606392954880

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.