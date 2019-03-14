back
Meet Barbie
Barbie turned 60 this week, and she has come a long way from the platinum-blonde doll first released in 1959. This week the company even named Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar as a "Barbie Role Model". 🏆👩🏼👩🏻👩🏽
03/12/2019 7:54 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:03 PM
- 12.6k
- 282
- 10
5 comments
Ayisha M.03/14/2019 04:54
Nice
Sakshi K.03/14/2019 02:27
🤣
Yogesh C.03/12/2019 17:57
Barbie doll
Harry D.03/12/2019 15:03
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v35fWf1CWFQ
Brut India03/12/2019 13:47
"Barbie has always shown girls that they can be anything!!": Dipa Karmakar. https://twitter.com/DipaKarmakar/status/1104378606392954880