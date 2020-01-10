Meet Chhapaak’s Real-Life Hero, Laxmi Agarwal

As the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak releases today, discover the story of its hero and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
213 comments
Vattela S.a day
His name was Nadeem Khan who thrown acid on her ur siding his name by man because he is muslim secularism 🙏🙏🙏
Shahid Q.a day
Lakshmi Agarwal god bless you good luck
Ewnetu Z.a day
A man have he can not deceplin two brain as the women i am give times before he act to death code whey his interest love mony look sure you find out destination is your choice he is dead as..
Rakshan A.a day
Dear Indians if you really concerned about acid victims instead of wasting your money for this movie contribute that same money for that girls who suffering from acid attacks it will help their future also... think about it 🙏
Helen J.a day
,🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👌Real.
Parkash T.2 days
Nice 🌹🙏
Munshi S.2 days
beautiful warrior
Afftab A.2 days
We should kill such acid attackers and chop their dick too
Tuton K.2 days
Here Omitted the name of Acid thrower, why ? explain Brut India.
Pushkar V.2 days
Fake News....but Movie..World Class👍👍👍
Bhorde S.2 days
Maine jab chappal dekhi to ahsashua hamare hat par khana banate samay jab garam oil girta he to kitana dard hota he or jispar acid feka jata he uski qa halat hoti hogi, PM Modi to kuch bhi kar sakte he to acid pe ban au nahi laga rahe. Toilet cleaner liye to harpik jaise kai product nikle he to acid pe ban qu nahi.,....,.........
Debasish S.2 days
Dear admin dont support tukde tukde Gang. Muslim acid attacker ko hindu name diya gaya iss film me
Ahmad R.2 days
Bhakhts won’t care they just want to boycott that’s it.
Shiben J.2 days
To show vitim. Or play vitimised
Shiben J.2 days
Y deepika went to JNU
Savi S.2 days
Well done....Dear brave super girl, keep going even god help those who help themselves....gbu....🙏♥️🙏
Vineeth V.2 days
Tanaji just crushed it, we love Lakshmi Agarwal but won’t watch a biased version of her story and will never support who comes in solidarity to traitors and urban naxals
Jitender K.2 days
What was the name of the person who attacked Laxmi? What is the name of the person in the film ?
सतीश ग.2 days
म्हारे हरयाणा मैं ऐसी को डूम बोल्या करते हैं
Avijit B.3 days
DEEPIKA from every respect if you love and respect your country...such a Hippocrates and shameless lady