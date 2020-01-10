back

Meet Chhapaak’s Real-Life Hero, Laxmi Agarwal

As the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak releases today, discover the story of its hero and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

01/10/2020 4:57 AM
  • 193.1k
  • 227

And even more

  1. Meet Chhapaak’s Real-Life Hero, Laxmi Agarwal

  2. India and World Records: The 2019 Edition

  3. Trolls Target Ranu Mondal Over Makeover

  4. MMA In India

  5. India’s Tallest Man Finds Love Out of Reach

  6. Ayushmann Khurrana And The Bollywood Upheaval

213 comments

  • Vattela S.
    a day

    His name was Nadeem Khan who thrown acid on her ur siding his name by man because he is muslim secularism 🙏🙏🙏

  • Shahid Q.
    a day

    Lakshmi Agarwal god bless you good luck

  • Ewnetu Z.
    a day

    A man have he can not deceplin two brain as the women i am give times before he act to death code whey his interest love mony look sure you find out destination is your choice he is dead as..

  • Rakshan A.
    a day

    Dear Indians if you really concerned about acid victims instead of wasting your money for this movie contribute that same money for that girls who suffering from acid attacks it will help their future also... think about it 🙏

  • Helen J.
    a day

    ,🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👌Real.

  • Parkash T.
    2 days

    Nice 🌹🙏

  • Munshi S.
    2 days

    beautiful warrior

  • Afftab A.
    2 days

    We should kill such acid attackers and chop their dick too

  • Tuton K.
    2 days

    Here Omitted the name of Acid thrower, why ? explain Brut India.

  • Pushkar V.
    2 days

    Fake News....but Movie..World Class👍👍👍

  • Bhorde S.
    2 days

    Maine jab chappal dekhi to ahsashua hamare hat par khana banate samay jab garam oil girta he to kitana dard hota he or jispar acid feka jata he uski qa halat hoti hogi, PM Modi to kuch bhi kar sakte he to acid pe ban au nahi laga rahe. Toilet cleaner liye to harpik jaise kai product nikle he to acid pe ban qu nahi.,....,.........

  • Debasish S.
    2 days

    Dear admin dont support tukde tukde Gang. Muslim acid attacker ko hindu name diya gaya iss film me

  • Ahmad R.
    2 days

    Bhakhts won’t care they just want to boycott that’s it.

  • Shiben J.
    2 days

    To show vitim. Or play vitimised

  • Shiben J.
    2 days

    Y deepika went to JNU

  • Savi S.
    2 days

    Well done....Dear brave super girl, keep going even god help those who help themselves....gbu....🙏♥️🙏

  • Vineeth V.
    2 days

    Tanaji just crushed it, we love Lakshmi Agarwal but won’t watch a biased version of her story and will never support who comes in solidarity to traitors and urban naxals

  • Jitender K.
    2 days

    What was the name of the person who attacked Laxmi? What is the name of the person in the film ?

  • सतीश ग.
    2 days

    म्हारे हरयाणा मैं ऐसी को डूम बोल्या करते हैं

  • Avijit B.
    3 days

    DEEPIKA from every respect if you love and respect your country...such a Hippocrates and shameless lady