back

Meet Delhi, The Dog

This is the love story of Delhi, the dog, and Haltzman, the human. 🐶

12/24/2019 9:12 AM
  • 750.1k
  • 18

And even more

  1. Les grands singes en danger - Brut.documentaires

  2. Tour du monde : comment la loi protège les animaux

  3. Au secours de chiens maltraités avec 30 millions d'amis

  4. 3 chasses traditionnelles que les défenseurs des animaux veulent interdire

  5. Le message de Hugo Desnoyer pour le gouvernement

  6. Pirates ou sauveteurs des mers ? L'histoire de Sea Shepherd (avec Hugo du Tatou)

17 comments

  • Swagata M.
    09/10/2019 07:10

    but Indians will buy foreign breed to show their standard. they will never adop Indi breed 😢

  • Abdul G.
    09/10/2019 07:07

    indians and dog are same nation.

  • Nitish T.
    09/10/2019 06:53

    💓❤️

  • Swarup D.
    09/10/2019 06:51

    Great job

  • Mrayan M.
    09/10/2019 06:49

    Very nice

  • Sidra C.
    09/10/2019 06:38

    Top fan now.

  • Anjali K.
    09/10/2019 06:26

    Amazing love story 🐾🐾💕💕

  • Sakshi G.
    09/10/2019 06:12

    Street dogs remain more cute than spices dogs. It's my personal experience as I took care of him. Grt salute to u beautiful. This world needs such graceful persons like u. His/ her blesses will surely come in ur life as a miracle.😘😘😘😘😘😘

  • Sabyasachi P.
    09/10/2019 05:53

    Dog can destroy your shoes but never break your heart as human do. 😢😢

  • Ankan N.
    09/10/2019 05:41

  • Manoj K.
    09/10/2019 05:35

    Lucky dog

  • Rooh C.
    09/10/2019 05:27

    Well mine is an indie and a traveller too. She started trekking with me when she was 3 months old. Her first trek was Triund. Was much photographed all along and made many human friends.

  • Smita K.
    09/10/2019 05:21

    Dogs - Most loyal n intelligent

  • Mina A.
    09/10/2019 05:20

    😊🤗🤗🥰

  • Anita S.
    09/10/2019 05:18

    Dog is honest and very loving. Hats off to the traveller for being very kind. This is great message. Thanks.

  • Mansoor A.
    09/10/2019 05:16

    She is beautiful heart ❤🙏🇮🇳

  • জগন্নাথ প.
    09/10/2019 05:06

    The more I know about people the more I love my dog. -A great philosopher