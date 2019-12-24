back
Meet Delhi, The Dog
This is the love story of Delhi, the dog, and Haltzman, the human. 🐶
12/24/2019 9:12 AM
- 750.1k
- 421
- 18
And even more
Les grands singes en danger - Brut.documentaires
Tour du monde : comment la loi protège les animaux
Au secours de chiens maltraités avec 30 millions d'amis
3 chasses traditionnelles que les défenseurs des animaux veulent interdire
Le message de Hugo Desnoyer pour le gouvernement
Pirates ou sauveteurs des mers ? L'histoire de Sea Shepherd (avec Hugo du Tatou)
17 comments
Swagata M.09/10/2019 07:10
but Indians will buy foreign breed to show their standard. they will never adop Indi breed 😢
Abdul G.09/10/2019 07:07
indians and dog are same nation.
Nitish T.09/10/2019 06:53
💓❤️
Swarup D.09/10/2019 06:51
Great job
Mrayan M.09/10/2019 06:49
Very nice
Sidra C.09/10/2019 06:38
Top fan now.
Anjali K.09/10/2019 06:26
Amazing love story 🐾🐾💕💕
Sakshi G.09/10/2019 06:12
Street dogs remain more cute than spices dogs. It's my personal experience as I took care of him. Grt salute to u beautiful. This world needs such graceful persons like u. His/ her blesses will surely come in ur life as a miracle.😘😘😘😘😘😘
Sabyasachi P.09/10/2019 05:53
Dog can destroy your shoes but never break your heart as human do. 😢😢
Ankan N.09/10/2019 05:41
❤
Manoj K.09/10/2019 05:35
Lucky dog
Rooh C.09/10/2019 05:27
Well mine is an indie and a traveller too. She started trekking with me when she was 3 months old. Her first trek was Triund. Was much photographed all along and made many human friends.
Smita K.09/10/2019 05:21
Dogs - Most loyal n intelligent
Mina A.09/10/2019 05:20
😊🤗🤗🥰
Anita S.09/10/2019 05:18
Dog is honest and very loving. Hats off to the traveller for being very kind. This is great message. Thanks.
Mansoor A.09/10/2019 05:16
She is beautiful heart ❤🙏🇮🇳
জগন্নাথ প.09/10/2019 05:06
The more I know about people the more I love my dog. -A great philosopher