Meet Neerja Bhanot

Her fierce courage helped her hold her ground when terrorists boarded her flight. Neerja Bhanot would have turned 56 today.

09/07/2019 2:57 AM
Changing India

196 comments

  • Kim S.
    10/13/2019 17:30

    Watch natin movie

  • Ruby A.
    10/12/2019 01:05

    Just as the Indian soldiers are killing the Kashmiri people. There are good and bad people in every nation. .

  • Elizabeth W.
    10/07/2019 20:24

    Such a brave woman, a true heroine god bless her.

  • Jane L.
    10/04/2019 01:37

    👏🏻❤️👍🏻

  • E-Jay P.
    10/03/2019 22:49

    Being an Air Hostess or should I say a Flight Attendant is not just an easy job in times of insurgencies, you might think it’s only glitz and glamour or people might look down to them. For me, I salute all the FAs around the world for making us safe and comfy in our whole flights.

  • Jisha M.
    10/03/2019 13:32

    Brave Neerja Bhanot

  • Felmair A.
    10/03/2019 08:30

    Brave woman

  • Vinn T.
    10/02/2019 10:45

    So brave god bless her and those who died with her 😢

  • Cherry P.
    10/02/2019 05:57

    I have finally decided that all advertisement interrupting will all the videos I've watched.. I will never buy, subscribed or anything..

  • Soe R.
    10/01/2019 16:20

    heb je deze film gezien? Is echt heartbreaking 😞

  • Rajesh M.
    09/30/2019 02:22

    Salut

  • Satpal B.
    09/28/2019 03:04

    Incredible lady. May her soul rest in peace.

  • Sofien A.
    09/27/2019 17:43

    She will always be remembered ❤️

  • Sirajul H.
    09/27/2019 11:15

    Salute.

  • Santosh K.
    09/26/2019 16:36

    रवीश जी जनता को आप मत समझाए जनता बहुत समझदार है । अब तो आप पत्रकारिता छोड़ सादी कराने लगे । आप जो बोल रहे है ओ बाते बहुत पुरानी होगाई कुछ नया लेकर आए ।

  • Rekha L.
    09/26/2019 08:13

    😍😍

  • Rohit I.
    09/25/2019 16:14

    "Babumoshai jindagi badi hone chahiye lambi nahi" 😭😥😭😥😭

  • Dipti N.
    09/25/2019 15:57

    Brave woman I salute her

  • Akif S.
    09/24/2019 17:33

    What's the movie name?

  • Chethan R.
    09/24/2019 14:18

    This incident proved how brave this girl was and how cheap Pakistani security system was.