Meet The Siddis, The Africans Of India

MahatmAuction
Remembering Dr Abdul Kalam, India's 'Missile Man'
22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
India's Role In The Tibet-China Tussle
Bottling The Indescribable Smell Of Monsoons
They're soon gonna be kicked out with CAA. Sad
All comments here are just bloody stereotypes. They are better built for sports, they should be sent in army, they should be in dance troupes. Who the heck are you people to decide what the siddis must do. If I were to tell you your physique is good for cleaning gutters and you should do that would you like it??? Let them take their independent decisions and decide what they need and should do. Rest of us should be minding our own business. The urban morons don't even know the cultures and practices of many tribes in India hence shouldn't be giving gyaans IMO. That's acting like colonial Europeans, Arabs, Turks etc who were deciding forcing their views, religion, language etc on other's..
That's why I am proud to be an indian
We certainly need a racial cleansing. Put them in concentration camps.
we have the entire planet🤣🤣🤣🤣
Aisa achaa kaam Karo brut , please humesha sirf publicity aur drama Nahi publish Karo , this is nice and good info for Indian society
They have a cultural troupe called 'Siddi Dhamal. Superb performance.
Africans our foot print is everywhere...our Seed will grow to glory
What?help them to join indian growth story! Oh oh where is the growth in india dude....
Why does everyone say they have to do sports? What if they want to cook, or be doctors, or actors, join the army, drive a bus, work in politics, write a book? Because they are black? 🤦🏻♀️
Good information
My people are welcome back to Africa anytime
Plz help them and encourage them
Indo-Africans 🤩
Nice 🙏🌹
Braganza Parekh Gulamali Bhadressa
And just as I was beginning to think this may just be one of those innocent videos about the indigenous people of India, there comes the dagger.. "Like many africans working in India, Siddis also faced racism!". All these communities have lived and flourished here because India has been anything but racist! Shame on you Brut! for trying to sell your videos off by defaming India.
They tried to bury us but they forgot we were seeds. Its clear they are of beautiful and proud African origins are authentic and they survived and will ever survive for their generations lives on. We black beautiful and fantastic people's of the world should be reaching out and doing whatever we can to help and alleviate the poverty in our black beautiful and fantastic people's and families over over the world
Bantu people from Tanzania. 🤔🤔
ali ashgar
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
96 comments
B G.02/02/2020 23:30
They're soon gonna be kicked out with CAA. Sad
Prajod P.11/13/2019 05:36
All comments here are just bloody stereotypes. They are better built for sports, they should be sent in army, they should be in dance troupes. Who the heck are you people to decide what the siddis must do. If I were to tell you your physique is good for cleaning gutters and you should do that would you like it??? Let them take their independent decisions and decide what they need and should do. Rest of us should be minding our own business. The urban morons don't even know the cultures and practices of many tribes in India hence shouldn't be giving gyaans IMO. That's acting like colonial Europeans, Arabs, Turks etc who were deciding forcing their views, religion, language etc on other's..
Amit B.11/03/2019 00:37
That's why I am proud to be an indian
Nishant K.10/23/2019 08:59
We certainly need a racial cleansing. Put them in concentration camps.
Rick D.10/21/2019 07:55
we have the entire planet🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jyoti T.10/19/2019 14:25
Aisa achaa kaam Karo brut , please humesha sirf publicity aur drama Nahi publish Karo , this is nice and good info for Indian society
Chinmay N.10/19/2019 13:39
They have a cultural troupe called 'Siddi Dhamal. Superb performance.
Magiri F.10/18/2019 22:33
Africans our foot print is everywhere...our Seed will grow to glory
Shiju R.10/18/2019 07:32
What?help them to join indian growth story! Oh oh where is the growth in india dude....
Angelica W.10/17/2019 21:45
Why does everyone say they have to do sports? What if they want to cook, or be doctors, or actors, join the army, drive a bus, work in politics, write a book? Because they are black? 🤦🏻♀️
Ashwin S.10/16/2019 15:53
Good information
Lala A.10/15/2019 15:22
My people are welcome back to Africa anytime
Reena T.10/14/2019 23:21
Plz help them and encourage them
Pankaj P.10/14/2019 19:02
Indo-Africans 🤩
Prakash T.10/14/2019 15:08
Nice 🙏🌹
Carolina L.10/14/2019 12:47
Braganza Parekh Gulamali Bhadressa
Lekshmi N.10/14/2019 10:08
And just as I was beginning to think this may just be one of those innocent videos about the indigenous people of India, there comes the dagger.. "Like many africans working in India, Siddis also faced racism!". All these communities have lived and flourished here because India has been anything but racist! Shame on you Brut! for trying to sell your videos off by defaming India.
Anastasia E.10/14/2019 03:52
They tried to bury us but they forgot we were seeds. Its clear they are of beautiful and proud African origins are authentic and they survived and will ever survive for their generations lives on. We black beautiful and fantastic people's of the world should be reaching out and doing whatever we can to help and alleviate the poverty in our black beautiful and fantastic people's and families over over the world
Kihanza A.10/13/2019 20:14
Bantu people from Tanzania. 🤔🤔
Riaz M.10/13/2019 19:04
ali ashgar