Monkeys Wait Restlessly For Chapati Man To Feed Them
When it comes to feeding simians chapatis, this Hanuman devotee doesn't monkey around.
11/15/2019 3:51 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:55 AM
- 73.4k
- 2.5k
- 66
54 comments
Shamit S.12/05/2019 20:24
Shamit S.12/05/2019 20:24
Shamit S.12/05/2019 20:24
Shamit S.12/05/2019 20:24
Sureshreddy K.11/21/2019 17:02
PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE DO NOT CALL MONKEY GOD HE IS OUR BELOVED HANUMANJI BHAGWAN
Tsering M.11/21/2019 02:35
Thank you uncle... we love you always be happy and stay healthy..
Varun G.11/20/2019 05:15
They are not monkeys they are or monkey are differ... as far as langoor concern they are gentle but monkey are fearless and aggressive type.
Vikram D.11/18/2019 08:34
Great
Kabao T.11/18/2019 02:05
So many human there needed food. Instead feed human you go and feed monkey..
Kusal D.11/17/2019 18:07
Great. Congrats for the noble work.
Ranajit R.11/17/2019 06:59
Hindu MONKEY god ??? He is simply hindu god.
Sarita Y.11/17/2019 03:19
Good
Adam J.11/16/2019 19:07
Funny people believe God feeds them u feed ur God
Venkataramana G.11/16/2019 18:25
Great. God bless you.
Lijai J.11/16/2019 17:57
Vry good u broke ur daughters 100,000 policy to feed monkeys during ur financial crisis next wait for ur turn 😂
Atul U.11/16/2019 12:58
hanuman is the name of deity
Anirban M.11/16/2019 12:03
What a lovely human being.good gesture.god bless u🙏🏻
Jaffer A.11/16/2019 11:39
No doubt
Riaz A.11/16/2019 08:34
While the humans are starving. Only in India
Subhadeep D.11/16/2019 08:22
Feeding his ancestors