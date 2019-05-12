back

Monkeys Wait Restlessly For Chapati Man To Feed Them

When it comes to feeding simians chapatis, this Hanuman devotee doesn't monkey around.

11/15/2019 3:51 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:55 AM
  • 73.4k
  • 66

54 comments

  • Shamit S.
    12/05/2019 20:24

    SUNNY.

  • Shamit S.
    12/05/2019 20:24

    SUNNY. SHAMIT.DINKAR.SURU. 6/12/19. SUNNY. I.N.C. SUNNY.

  • Shamit S.
    12/05/2019 20:24

    SUNNY. SHAMIT.DINKAR.SURU. 6/12/19. SUNNY. I.N.C. SUNNY.

  • Shamit S.
    12/05/2019 20:24

    SUNNY. SHAMIT.DINKAR.SURU. 6/12/19. SUNNY. I.N.C. SUNNY.

  • Sureshreddy K.
    11/21/2019 17:02

    PLEASE FOR GOD SAKE DO NOT CALL MONKEY GOD HE IS OUR BELOVED HANUMANJI BHAGWAN

  • Tsering M.
    11/21/2019 02:35

    Thank you uncle... we love you always be happy and stay healthy..

  • Varun G.
    11/20/2019 05:15

    They are not monkeys they are or monkey are differ... as far as langoor concern they are gentle but monkey are fearless and aggressive type.

  • Vikram D.
    11/18/2019 08:34

    Great

  • Kabao T.
    11/18/2019 02:05

    So many human there needed food. Instead feed human you go and feed monkey..

  • Kusal D.
    11/17/2019 18:07

    Great. Congrats for the noble work.

  • Ranajit R.
    11/17/2019 06:59

    Hindu MONKEY god ??? He is simply hindu god.

  • Sarita Y.
    11/17/2019 03:19

    Good

  • Adam J.
    11/16/2019 19:07

    Funny people believe God feeds them u feed ur God

  • Venkataramana G.
    11/16/2019 18:25

    Great. God bless you.

  • Lijai J.
    11/16/2019 17:57

    Vry good u broke ur daughters 100,000 policy to feed monkeys during ur financial crisis next wait for ur turn 😂

  • Atul U.
    11/16/2019 12:58

    hanuman is the name of deity

  • Anirban M.
    11/16/2019 12:03

    What a lovely human being.good gesture.god bless u🙏🏻

  • Jaffer A.
    11/16/2019 11:39

    No doubt

  • Riaz A.
    11/16/2019 08:34

    While the humans are starving. Only in India

  • Subhadeep D.
    11/16/2019 08:22

    Feeding his ancestors

