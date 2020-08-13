back

Narendra Modi’s Beard And His Political Face

Is there more to PM Modi’s rapidly growing beard? 👀

08/12/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 08/13/2020 7:42 AM
  • 338.9k
  • 447

396 comments

  • Irfan S.
    2 hours

    Mooodi kutta

  • Nikhil L.
    3 hours

    Kitna Paisa mila admin promotion ka 🤭🤭🤣🤭

  • Sanskar S.
    6 hours

    Modi ko kon harya gaa He is the lion of our nation 🤗

  • Sharat D.
    7 hours

    Shit post! Wen the country is facing so many problems which the Modi Govt is tackling so well under the circumstances......... & all this page & some of the trollers here are talking about is his beard, like nonces & hijdas! How about an article on the barbarians of the Bengaluru riots & having the guts to call a spade a spade, not mobs or crowds. Everyone except the media knows the culprits were Muslims. Anyone who has a problem with this shud learn to focus on the problem, not with the truth!

  • Shreshth G.
    7 hours

    Yaar tumlogo ke paas aur ioi topic nahi hai jya 🤣🙏

  • Farokh I.
    8 hours

    Maybe it's like Pinocchio's nose, it grows longer the more he lies 😂

  • Arjun M.
    8 hours

    Brut we know ur Leftist Take Ur S##* Somewhere else maybe China, North Korea...

  • विष्णु द.
    9 hours

    Is there any sense in the last line

  • Ankur S.
    13 hours

    Sher

  • Ch A.
    13 hours

    Chu

  • Zaheer I.
    14 hours

    This harami want to be a muslim..infact he is jealous about muslim beards chaka sala

  • Jyotikant B.
    a day

    Nothing Special 😹

  • Kunjesh P.
    a day

    you are very much mistaken dear. This beard growing is for West Bengal elections. To look like Rabindra Nath Tagore for electoral gains. Modi hai to mumkin hai.

  • Shahid A.
    a day

    Narendra Modi = butcher of Gujrat

  • Panther A.
    a day

    if you want succed in your life chant modi modi three times a day

  • Athira N.
    a day

    Modiji 🙏

  • Arslan T.
    a day

    Chaaai wala

  • Shubham J.
    a day

    tu kab badharga rey beard 😛

  • Gagandeep T.
    a day

    What a journalism...

  • Mohammad B.
    a day

    Chutya vs greats, wow amazing comparison

