Pakistani Man Cracks Walnut-Breaking-With-Head Record

Mohammad Rashid Naseem, 32, from Pakistan, cracked 247 walnuts with his head in a minute, literally breaking a new, if bizarre, world record. His head was soon oozing with blood but he looked triumphant after the feat. The last Guinness World Record in this category was set by an Indian, S. Navin Kumar, in 2017. He had cracked 217 walnuts.

10/21/2018 6:03 AM
1192 comments

  • Sandeep K.
    05/21/2019 18:47

    Ka bat ha

  • Anshe M.
    05/06/2019 14:36

    R uh

  • Anshe M.
    05/06/2019 14:35

    By

  • Mohd R.
    04/28/2019 06:15

    Super

  • Kamala D.
    04/21/2019 23:46

    Can Rahul Gandhi do this🤔

  • Davide E.
    04/18/2019 15:28

    Fenomeno

  • Willi Q.
    04/12/2019 07:18

    hab ein neuen Nussknacker für dich !

  • Ifrah A.
    04/10/2019 19:33

    Ooooooo kay then 🙄🙄🙄

  • Lamar B.
    04/04/2019 21:14

    He must be nuts😂😂😂😂

  • Junmar C.
    04/02/2019 11:01

    far

  • Halil L.
    04/02/2019 09:37

    Atilla Tonar

  • Pratikesh A.
    04/01/2019 05:07

    ye chutiya kaam hi kr skte hai

  • Navindar S.
    03/31/2019 03:10

    Idiot..why need to play this kind of game until forehead become like egg broken😂

  • Zma K.
    03/26/2019 04:35

    My forehead hurt😂

  • Niko B.
    03/25/2019 21:17

    Kasper Thim tror du det derfor de så kloge 🤷🏼‍♂️😂

  • Ankit T.
    03/25/2019 12:29

    THAT CRACKING SOUND IS OFF BHAKTS BALLS... 😂🖕

  • Subhro R.
    03/25/2019 05:49

    So many eggs got wasted... fool records. Playing games with food.. shameless

  • Ferhat C.
    03/24/2019 20:51

    Jarah Ali 🤣🤣🤣

  • Mado M.
    03/24/2019 17:36

    🤣

  • Kasper L.
    03/24/2019 15:58

    hahaha prøv og se den med lyd 😂😂😂