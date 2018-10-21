Pakistani Man Cracks Walnut-Breaking-With-Head Record

Mohammad Rashid Naseem, 32, from Pakistan, cracked 247 walnuts with his head in a minute, literally breaking a new, if bizarre, world record. His head was soon oozing with blood but he looked triumphant after the feat. The last Guinness World Record in this category was set by an Indian, S. Navin Kumar, in 2017. He had cracked 217 walnuts.