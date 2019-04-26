back

PM Modi Reacts To Memes Of Himself

There’s a new meme reviewer in town and it’s none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 👀👏

04/26/2019 10:59 AMupdated: 04/26/2019 2:42 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 692

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

561 comments

  • Rahul K.
    05/26/2019 06:47

    Akshay Kumar will show him memescobar account next

  • Vikalp S.
    05/23/2019 08:35

    All the haters here.. Please see the election results 🤣🤣🤣

  • Shanti B.
    05/23/2019 05:04

    मौदी। जी जय हो

  • Sohan S.
    05/23/2019 01:33

    Nice

  • Shahid S.
    05/22/2019 19:34

    Aor nahi dhote to aksay haina

  • Shahid S.
    05/22/2019 19:33

    Gand dayen se dhote ya bayen hand se

  • Ali I.
    05/22/2019 18:17

    എടപ്പാളിൽ സങ്കി മൈരന്മാർ കണ്ടം വഴി ഓടുന്ന വീഡിയോ കാണിച്ചു തരാം.... അതും കണ്ട് തൊലിക്കടാ കാട്ടു പൂറി പൊലയാടി അവരാതി മോനെ

  • Naoba N.
    05/22/2019 13:55

    After watching memes.- Modi-find those bastards

  • Kingshuk D.
    05/22/2019 13:43

    Who is the best actor? I think our PM as any time he can cry.

  • Rahul T.
    05/22/2019 12:43

    Bawarchi chamcha

  • Congressi N.
    05/22/2019 09:35

    Choukidar chour hai

  • Sharad C.
    05/22/2019 07:36

    दो पागल

  • Ram S.
    05/21/2019 16:26

    Jai Modi ji

  • Santosh K.
    05/21/2019 15:00

    भडवे ने फ़ेन्कू का इन्टरव्यू लिया

  • Sharma R.
    05/21/2019 14:31

    FEKU ke Commedi Joker Ke Sath

  • Mukund D.
    05/21/2019 14:17

    Gadha

  • Gunwant W.
    05/21/2019 13:31

    Chowkidar chor hai ..... Chowkidar chor hai .....!!

  • Congressi N.
    05/21/2019 10:58

    Choukidar chour hai

  • R.s. P.
    05/21/2019 06:16

    CHOWKIDAR CHOR HAI...WILL THIS CHANGE...WITH CHANGE IN GOVT...??

  • Vinod K.
    05/21/2019 05:54

    B J P 🌹✌