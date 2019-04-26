PM Modi Reacts To Memes Of Himself

There’s a new meme reviewer in town and it’s none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 👀👏
561 comments
Rahul K.05/26/2019 06:47
Akshay Kumar will show him memescobar account next
Vikalp S.05/23/2019 08:35
All the haters here.. Please see the election results 🤣🤣🤣
Shanti B.05/23/2019 05:04
मौदी। जी जय हो
Sohan S.05/23/2019 01:33
Nice
Shahid S.05/22/2019 19:34
Aor nahi dhote to aksay haina
Shahid S.05/22/2019 19:33
Gand dayen se dhote ya bayen hand se
Ali I.05/22/2019 18:17
എടപ്പാളിൽ സങ്കി മൈരന്മാർ കണ്ടം വഴി ഓടുന്ന വീഡിയോ കാണിച്ചു തരാം.... അതും കണ്ട് തൊലിക്കടാ കാട്ടു പൂറി പൊലയാടി അവരാതി മോനെ
Naoba N.05/22/2019 13:55
After watching memes.- Modi-find those bastards
Kingshuk D.05/22/2019 13:43
Who is the best actor? I think our PM as any time he can cry.
Rahul T.05/22/2019 12:43
Bawarchi chamcha
Congressi N.05/22/2019 09:35
Choukidar chour hai
Sharad C.05/22/2019 07:36
दो पागल
Ram S.05/21/2019 16:26
Jai Modi ji
Santosh K.05/21/2019 15:00
भडवे ने फ़ेन्कू का इन्टरव्यू लिया
Sharma R.05/21/2019 14:31
FEKU ke Commedi Joker Ke Sath
Mukund D.05/21/2019 14:17
Gadha
Gunwant W.05/21/2019 13:31
Chowkidar chor hai ..... Chowkidar chor hai .....!!
Congressi N.05/21/2019 10:58
Choukidar chour hai
R.s. P.05/21/2019 06:16
CHOWKIDAR CHOR HAI...WILL THIS CHANGE...WITH CHANGE IN GOVT...??
Vinod K.05/21/2019 05:54
B J P 🌹✌