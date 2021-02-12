back

Priyanka Chopra On Being Unfinished

“I was ready to sort of dissect my life.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her life in her memoir "Unfinished".

12/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 188.3K
  • 44

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 3:28

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  2. 4:32

    Priyanka Chopra On Being Unfinished

  3. 4:46

    Meet Rohit Saraf, The Actor Without A Back-Up Plan

  4. 5:52

    Lucky Ali: 1990 vs 2020

  5. 3:00

    RiRi, Diljit, Kangana...Explained!

  6. 3:15

    Where Is Parzaan Dastur Now?

23 comments

  • Divyansh R.
    9 hours

    🤣🤣🤣 She's talking as if her life is on the verge of ending. Puri toh jeele behen pehle. 🤣

  • Sangeeta K.
    a day

    Ye wahi actress h jisne hindi channel ko interview dene se mna kr diya tha...

  • Hina K.
    2 days

    If u recently migrated, or migrating to Canada and looking for carrier in Security Guard field, respectful job, So Canadian Security Guard Practice Test is right app for u. https://2wt.short.gy/Canadian%20Security%20Guard%20Practice%20test

  • Jiji T.
    3 days

    I love yu for your success

  • Jaswant S.
    3 days

    She is pchopra arich lady married to a rich man and famous for a costly ring. She is from india pm of India call himself Howedy when on visit to usa. In Ahmdeabad he is donnnnald druma due to gathering on 25 02 2020 on accasion of visit of mr donald trump along with famil. Now he is harrasing peasants or farmers and getting beaten old farmers aged 80 yrs by calling them desh dorhi. Whereas he make such drama from time to time andin place of democracy lotous cracy.see Taj and you will see reality on yumna expressway and bad state of farmers. Think before u come 230 farmers have died and howedy version sub changa hai judiciary puppet and see bollywood also.

  • Jalal K.
    3 days

    Hi meri sonu I love you

  • Guddu G.
    3 days

    Good morning. Love you

  • Anjali K.
    3 days

    Amazing Luck and hard work, won't be surprised if she runs for prez of the US one day.

  • Hanif K.
    3 days

    Nlsenlse

  • Le J.
    3 days

    Jis desh ne naam kama ke jao us desh ko bahar jaake badnaam karo. Kya haramkhor h ye aurat

  • Randell K.
    4 days

    Laudeka heroine jai

  • Kihi K.
    4 days

    Love you PC❤

  • Aryan C.
    4 days

    Hi friends my new video is on YouTube so pls check it out. Pls like share and subscribe my channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKPJVrc1sqc&t=19s

  • Peyir T.
    4 days

    Love as always ❤️

  • Vijay G.
    4 days

    Super actres priyanka chopra ji Nick Jonas after noon sarswati puja parv par aap dono ko khushi mile aur aap dono har time khush rahe aap dono ko badhai ho aur shubhkamnaye Vijay Gupta ramna dst garhwa jharkhand

  • Ila M.
    5 days

    She is so beautiful and glamorous.

  • Daniel R.
    5 days

    Phew!!! Bla bla Dluhhh!

  • Sullu P.
    5 days

    International celebrity of India 🇮🇳 What a confidence when she speaks 👍👌Awesome ...

  • Kusum M.
    5 days

    God bless

  • Tabassum J.
    5 days

    very interested and information video nice 😊

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.