back

Ready To Say Cheers? 🍸

If you are new to drinking then beverage trainer Gaurav Sareen has 6 hacks to help you enjoy that drink without any hic hic hiccups.

05/09/2021 1:27 PM
  • 45.8K
  • 23

And even more

  1. 3:17

    Ready To Say Cheers? 🍸

  2. 7:29

    When Pankaj Tripathi Spoke From His Heart

  3. 4:42

    In A Complicated Relationship With Sneakers! 👟❤️

  4. 3:08

    Sidharth Shukla: The Accidental Star

  5. 3:55

    The Indian Girl Who Wowed Alicia Keys

  6. 3:56

    How Harish Patel Went From 'Gunda' To A Marvel Movie

9 comments

  • Krishnan V.
    an hour

    Useful tips.

  • Manisha S.
    4 hours

    have a look 😁😉

  • Mee N.
    5 hours

    Is it compulsory to drink?? Funny😂😂😂

  • Rajesh S.
    7 hours

    Hi 😊

  • Suryateja J.
    8 hours

    next time nunchi only peanuts or grilled chicken mawa sitting ki..

  • Elmo L.
    13 hours

    Words cannot express how I am feeling now, your kindness and generosity. Thank you so much for being there for me, for your support during hard times and I got my payout from you finally thank you 🙏🙏.

  • Krittika B.
    a day

    Such contents are really helpful✌✌

  • Kavita R.
    a day

    😊

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Here are a few recipes to mix yourself a cocktail at home, one of which may involve Rooh Afza: https://www.outlookindia.com/outlooktraveller/explore/story/70405/experts-suggest-8-easy-cocktails-to-prepare-at-home-during-the-lockdown