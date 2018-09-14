back
Should Hindi Be An Official Language At The UN?
On this day in 1949, Hindi became an official language of India. But the debate over whether the government should use English or Hindi continues to this day.
09/14/2018 1:30 AMupdated: 06/05/2019 9:30 AM
- 6.8m
- 33.4k
- 4.0k
3404 comments
Rohan l.09/22/2019 15:43
Promote prakrit that language used in inscriptions of king asokha 💁🕵 the oldest language used in Indian subcontinent or make python the official language of india 😜😬
ব্রত দ.09/22/2019 10:05
Some of the university of abroad they teach Bengali language. So we can apply for Bangali🙊🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️
Ram K.09/19/2019 15:51
Repeal the Article 343. Problem solved.
Molla S.09/17/2019 20:19
As soon as possible we will listed our language bengali as a official language of UN. Because bengali is the national & official language of 3 countries, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone & also India.
Ashish T.09/14/2019 12:30
Ok now people will fight over language very good. Abe beshrmo kuch to chhod do
Srijit M.09/14/2019 09:26
bjp will very soon doom india trust me
Aniruddha S.09/08/2019 15:40
Why should Hindi be Raj bhasa.
Manasi C.09/06/2019 13:15
Good thing this idiot is dead. 😂🤣
Ashish M.09/05/2019 22:59
Mad argument nd points
Ramdoss D.08/28/2019 11:58
Stupid Backward view To be truly international and integrated English must be encouraged as I see many intelligent candidates bringing their Qualifications given in their regional language and it is hard to interpret and asses parity . They end up as cooks or cleaners . Very Sad . From Australian perspective.
Hasan K.08/24/2019 15:24
Sushma Swaraj is talking shit. She is nothing but a dumb
Masroor C.08/24/2019 07:32
If India uses Hindi instead of English it will be suicidal
Uma S.08/17/2019 15:46
Love and respect you sushma ji but I stand with Mr. Tharoor on this
Pratiksha N.08/16/2019 02:32
☺️☺️..
Kuma N.08/03/2019 18:40
Here, i believe Tharoor sir was more with facts, spending 400 crore to make it official doesn't seem reasonable.
Prajwal S.08/02/2019 05:05
When am not understanding a word from u Mrs. Sushma Swaraj, y should I pay for such a language ? And when am not understanding ur language how can that be our national language ? Please explain.
Acha M.07/30/2019 17:47
What a waste of resources to spend that much amount of money for hindi... When majority of indian can speak English...
Karu N.07/29/2019 04:06
Mother tongue and English enough to roam around the world. No worry la...
Mallesh P.07/27/2019 14:22
Mis use of Indian tax payer. Sushma pay from your pocket
Ajay J.07/26/2019 06:54
She's uneducated