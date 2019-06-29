back

Sikkim’s First Airport Is A Feast For The Eyes

44 years ago today Sikkim officially became a part of India and are we lucky to have it! We discovered just how beautiful the state is when it got its own airport. 😍

05/16/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 11:01 AM
  • 73.3k
  • 87

61 comments

  • Meera S.
    06/29/2019 07:00

    Good job,

  • Geeta N.
    06/06/2019 07:15

    Good news,place is very beautiful

  • Sofiaz K.
    06/01/2019 23:16

    Dear frns as u no meghalay is located upward according to our globe,,,sun light is very low over thr,climate most of t time is cloudy or rainy,hence flight cancellation is very common prob,u should appreciate only the beauty of that airport and the photographer,who took a grt click,,other probs are wel known to all of us,,am i right...?

  • Prema M.
    06/01/2019 03:59

    Hope people will not spoil the environment and the eco system. People of Sikkim should do everything to protect their place. Strict rules should be enforced for protecting the environment.

  • Manab B.
    06/01/2019 02:48

    Its very good place. I never see seen so clean city like sikkin. Good. Tourism will be boost.

  • Srijana C.
    05/31/2019 20:00

    Hahaha the airport is closed indefinitely! 😄😄

  • Sridhar S.
    05/31/2019 14:03

    7872980163 Pemalapcha was a good person to contact.. very nice person

  • Sridhar S.
    05/31/2019 14:00

    I visited during 2017 and stayed for a week. I visited Nathula pass also. Sikkim is heaven people are very friendly.

  • Sayandeb B.
    05/30/2019 11:14

    Can anybody please provide car rent services from pakyong or baghdogra? Airport to airport booking reqd . Please help.

  • Anurag M.
    05/20/2019 06:15

    Now nepali will bark 🐖🐷sikkim nepal ka hai🤣😂

  • Rishi S.
    05/20/2019 02:59

    good thing abt india..

  • Sarghi S.
    05/19/2019 14:02

    let’s plan now

  • Ritashree D.
    05/19/2019 08:45

    this one?

  • Rajesh K.
    05/19/2019 04:52

    Time to go to Sikkim again

  • Sreeja D.
    05/17/2019 18:29

    Bhaiya ab chalna h

  • Rhea N.
    05/17/2019 18:16

    north east on our list!

  • John N.
    05/17/2019 12:35

    Skkim is doomed by joining India

  • Muhammad S.
    05/17/2019 11:31

    I came here to comment section in search of the bhakt who wil credit as this was done by Modi ji now😂😂😂

  • Barnali M.
    05/17/2019 04:48

    sikkim is the fucking best state I've been to. I LOVE it. So beautiful man 😭

  • Vansh S.
    05/17/2019 04:40

    proud of u boss

