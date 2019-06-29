back
Sikkim’s First Airport Is A Feast For The Eyes
44 years ago today Sikkim officially became a part of India and are we lucky to have it! We discovered just how beautiful the state is when it got its own airport. 😍
05/16/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 11:01 AM
- 73.3k
- 2.5k
- 87
And even more
- 3:45
Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories
- 5:25
Nawaz On Being Called One Of India’s Greatest Actors
- 4:10
When Vidya Balan Explained The Pride Parade To Her Family
- 3:00
Vir Das On His Virtual Comedy Shows
- 3:07
Meet Hydroman: The Guy Who Dances Under Water
- 5:22
Sonakshi Sinha Launches Anti-Trolling Campaign
61 comments
Meera S.06/29/2019 07:00
Good job,
Geeta N.06/06/2019 07:15
Good news,place is very beautiful
Sofiaz K.06/01/2019 23:16
Dear frns as u no meghalay is located upward according to our globe,,,sun light is very low over thr,climate most of t time is cloudy or rainy,hence flight cancellation is very common prob,u should appreciate only the beauty of that airport and the photographer,who took a grt click,,other probs are wel known to all of us,,am i right...?
Prema M.06/01/2019 03:59
Hope people will not spoil the environment and the eco system. People of Sikkim should do everything to protect their place. Strict rules should be enforced for protecting the environment.
Manab B.06/01/2019 02:48
Its very good place. I never see seen so clean city like sikkin. Good. Tourism will be boost.
Srijana C.05/31/2019 20:00
Hahaha the airport is closed indefinitely! 😄😄
Sridhar S.05/31/2019 14:03
7872980163 Pemalapcha was a good person to contact.. very nice person
Sridhar S.05/31/2019 14:00
I visited during 2017 and stayed for a week. I visited Nathula pass also. Sikkim is heaven people are very friendly.
Sayandeb B.05/30/2019 11:14
Can anybody please provide car rent services from pakyong or baghdogra? Airport to airport booking reqd . Please help.
Anurag M.05/20/2019 06:15
Now nepali will bark 🐖🐷sikkim nepal ka hai🤣😂
Rishi S.05/20/2019 02:59
good thing abt india..
Sarghi S.05/19/2019 14:02
let’s plan now
Ritashree D.05/19/2019 08:45
this one?
Rajesh K.05/19/2019 04:52
Time to go to Sikkim again
Sreeja D.05/17/2019 18:29
Bhaiya ab chalna h
Rhea N.05/17/2019 18:16
north east on our list!
John N.05/17/2019 12:35
Skkim is doomed by joining India
Muhammad S.05/17/2019 11:31
I came here to comment section in search of the bhakt who wil credit as this was done by Modi ji now😂😂😂
Barnali M.05/17/2019 04:48
sikkim is the fucking best state I've been to. I LOVE it. So beautiful man 😭
Vansh S.05/17/2019 04:40
proud of u boss