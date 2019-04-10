The Cow Dung War Of Kurnool

Why are people in Andhra flinging cow dung at each other? 😳
208 comments
Muhammad D.06/10/2019 19:45
?
Manoj K.06/08/2019 07:06
do u know abt this
Muhammad N.06/06/2019 08:34
just imagine, some intruders start throwing stones between 'em. 🤣😂🤣
Nazeer K.06/03/2019 16:39
Apni cow mata ki tatti se khel rhe hen or pishab pee rhe hen ajeeb jahalat h 🤣🤣🤣
Muhammad H.05/27/2019 13:33
Incredible India 😂😂
Noby J.04/23/2019 05:27
Hahaha
Parth K.04/21/2019 10:06
No it happens in Andhra in particular like Dog eating happens in Yulin. India is a land of diversity. There are many cultures and traditions.
Dipanjan D.04/20/2019 19:52
really ?
Mayukh B.04/20/2019 16:48
*Bhakts getting goosbumps*
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:43
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Vedika A.04/17/2019 03:59
Jairam Atluri
Asfiya S.04/14/2019 05:20
😂😂😂
Siddiq M.04/14/2019 02:50
Bhartiya राजनीति khel रहे हैं
Digvijay S.04/14/2019 02:14
aha ki hogya.
Akshay K.04/13/2019 18:30
Ye toh common he log hamesha ek dusre p kichad uchalte he Kafi saare log pith pith piche karte he or ye log ek dusre k samne
Mayank D.04/13/2019 17:47
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- part 2 . Instead of Tomatina, this might be known as Gobarina or Gobar Maar Prtiyogita
Shuaib S.04/13/2019 17:15
It happens only in India.
Rijaa M.04/13/2019 17:10
for next time class discussion 😂
Khushi J.04/13/2019 16:25
The background score that brut india chose is pretty comic. It sets the mood and the tone of the video as if it’s a circus. Back in the day there were religious rituals that might seem funny but they were multifaceted. It was a way of socialising, way of entertainment. A kind of festival that required crazyness sans the drugs. Which was not required at that time to have fun. And cow dung also has a proven scientific benefit to the skin. It’s already used in organic food cultivation. But one cannot see anything else except a rural chaotic crowed if it’s seen with a western microscope. Atleast they are not making explosives in the name of religion. How about if we start with that!!
Aakash Y.04/13/2019 15:42
kuchh naya krk..ek dusre k upar kichad nhi gobar uchhal rhe hai😅😅😂