The Cow Dung War Of Kurnool

Why are people in Andhra flinging cow dung at each other? 😳

04/10/2019 10:51 AMupdated: 04/10/2019 10:53 AM
208 comments

  • Muhammad D.
    06/10/2019 19:45

    ?

  • Manoj K.
    06/08/2019 07:06

    do u know abt this

  • Muhammad N.
    06/06/2019 08:34

    just imagine, some intruders start throwing stones between 'em. 🤣😂🤣

  • Nazeer K.
    06/03/2019 16:39

    Apni cow mata ki tatti se khel rhe hen or pishab pee rhe hen ajeeb jahalat h 🤣🤣🤣

  • Muhammad H.
    05/27/2019 13:33

    Incredible India 😂😂

  • Noby J.
    04/23/2019 05:27

    Hahaha

  • Parth K.
    04/21/2019 10:06

    No it happens in Andhra in particular like Dog eating happens in Yulin. India is a land of diversity. There are many cultures and traditions.

  • Dipanjan D.
    04/20/2019 19:52

    really ?

  • Mayukh B.
    04/20/2019 16:48

    *Bhakts getting goosbumps*

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:43

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Vedika A.
    04/17/2019 03:59

    Jairam Atluri

  • Asfiya S.
    04/14/2019 05:20

    😂😂😂

  • Siddiq M.
    04/14/2019 02:50

    Bhartiya राजनीति khel रहे हैं

  • Digvijay S.
    04/14/2019 02:14

    aha ki hogya.

  • Akshay K.
    04/13/2019 18:30

    Ye toh common he log hamesha ek dusre p kichad uchalte he Kafi saare log pith pith piche karte he or ye log ek dusre k samne

  • Mayank D.
    04/13/2019 17:47

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara- part 2 . Instead of Tomatina, this might be known as Gobarina or Gobar Maar Prtiyogita

  • Shuaib S.
    04/13/2019 17:15

    It happens only in India.

  • Rijaa M.
    04/13/2019 17:10

    for next time class discussion 😂

  • Khushi J.
    04/13/2019 16:25

    The background score that brut india chose is pretty comic. It sets the mood and the tone of the video as if it’s a circus. Back in the day there were religious rituals that might seem funny but they were multifaceted. It was a way of socialising, way of entertainment. A kind of festival that required crazyness sans the drugs. Which was not required at that time to have fun. And cow dung also has a proven scientific benefit to the skin. It’s already used in organic food cultivation. But one cannot see anything else except a rural chaotic crowed if it’s seen with a western microscope. Atleast they are not making explosives in the name of religion. How about if we start with that!!

  • Aakash Y.
    04/13/2019 15:42

    kuchh naya krk..ek dusre k upar kichad nhi gobar uchhal rhe hai😅😅😂