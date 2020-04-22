back
The Influence Female Friendships Have On Careers
Girls are a girl's best friend. A study shows that a strong support system of female friends can help a woman to succeed professionally and personally. 👯 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
04/22/2020 5:57 PM
52 comments
Deepak C.05/01/2020 05:41
Peusdo feminisum ek myuth hai aur kuch nhi.....agar hai to humanity hai jo hume dusro ke sath joudti hai ....!
Karishma P.04/26/2020 08:32
thank you girls for all your support and care ❤
Shikhar P.04/25/2020 19:36
This is called paid promotion by amazon prime in the name of news by making innocent people emotional fool.
Taslima B.04/25/2020 13:14
so true man... u guys make me strong seriously...
Rakshita M.04/24/2020 06:26
@manmit @bhoomika @vamakshi I think this bond should be there between us all
Anukundup S.04/24/2020 01:53
U to 💕dear our support💪 systema
Syed M.04/23/2020 22:25
Hum itne b bekaar nahi hai , Jo ye dhekhenge
Sharmistha P.04/23/2020 21:43
, you both are my support system ❤😘😍
Bhawna R.04/23/2020 20:12
😘
Prakriti K.04/23/2020 18:00
look at this , four more shots 🥰💕🥰💕❤️
Nilesh S.04/23/2020 13:56
I salute to all the females of this world
David A.04/23/2020 13:20
Gam
Tayeng O.04/23/2020 13:02
Probably you might have watch the movie veere di weds.....n must hv been inspired to create this content...lol....but if one potato rots all will rot.
Tim R.04/23/2020 10:05
It's impossible for me to believe that women would be treated as second class citizens and not afforded the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Hopefully one day soon the brilliant women of your amazing country will be recognized for their business intellect and savvyness. Twenty-five years ago when I worked as corporate engineer for a large corporation here in the US our boss over the entire engineering department which included 12 different manufacturing plants was a woman championed by all. Equality for all, race, religion, sexual orientation...respect for others above all else💚✌
Maithili C.04/23/2020 09:20
❤
Jasmine S.04/23/2020 07:17
jagran mandlii rockkks!!!😎😎😎
Harshita S.04/23/2020 06:41
Uzma Khan
Komal M.04/23/2020 03:32
koi b nahi yahan mere paas....koi tau india ajao....r poo tum raipur ajao
Samia B.04/22/2020 20:24
er jonno amar e obostha 🙂sad lage nijer jonno
Dinya A.04/22/2020 18:57
Aur jinko ye series acchi lag rahi h vo akhand chutiye h!