The King Cobra VS Kerala Snake Catcher
King cobras are the world’s largest venomous snakes. Watch this snake catcher make light work of that poisonous reputation.
11/17/2019 9:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:51 AM
- 44.0k
- 671
- 41
31 comments
Tathagata M.11/20/2019 10:21
I will have nightmares tonight.
Mintu A.11/18/2019 15:47
akele hi Kerala chale gye aur bataya bhi nhi?
Misha T.11/18/2019 09:35
Our very own Suresh chettan.
Yasir S.11/18/2019 07:36
bravo 👏👏👏
Sourabh V.11/17/2019 23:58
what a creature!
Karen N.11/17/2019 21:34
Just leave it alone, it's more scared of you than you are of it....
Nayantara V.11/17/2019 19:30
Poor snake ya
Ravi G.11/17/2019 18:26
If a foreigner wants to catch it he would have took more than 6 months with millions worth of equipment! We Indians are simple and quick
Kannaiyan S.11/17/2019 18:16
Brut should have mentioned his name in the presentation
Anshul K.11/17/2019 18:10
iska zeher lagega hume🤣🤣🤣
Sreelakshmi S.11/17/2019 17:59
Haya Faizel
Monison P.11/17/2019 17:57
This is very common in Kerala lol.. we have all sorts of snakes..even human snakes -- don't misinterpret me; It's just the effect of alcohol...😄 The best part is that we have our own Tarzans talking to the wild like this.
Seden L.11/17/2019 17:52
Oh my gosh ... my heart started beating faster looking at this ginormous creature 🐍
Rahul M.11/17/2019 17:30
Vava suresh
Anoop S.11/17/2019 15:54
He's a proud of keralit
Harwinder S.11/17/2019 15:36
😎
Rishal R.11/17/2019 14:45
💪💪suresh Ettan
Srinath D.11/17/2019 14:20
Can the snakes read our body language?? Human Psychology... This guy was not afraid of the snake and the snake was afraid of him and bowed to him. In case, we tend to be afraid of a snake, it might attack us. So anything to do body language or facial expression ??? Out of curiosity...
Amanpreet S.11/17/2019 14:17
tu ta saalea pune gea c kidr nu chla gea?😂😂😂🐍
Awo A.11/17/2019 13:48
Looks so beautiful