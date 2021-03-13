back

The Man Who Got The Pawri Started

Meet Yashraj Mukhate, social media’s blue-eyed boy, who turns memes into music into memes. Remember "Rasode Me Kon Tha"?

13/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 1.7M
  • 366

And even more

  1. 2:36

    The Italian Dancer Who Calls Odisha Home

  2. 3:01

    Alia Bhatt: Inspiration In Perspiration

  3. 6:05

    Abhay Deol's Unconventional Choices

  4. 3:26

    Healing The World Through Belly-Dancing

  5. 5:11

    How Divya Dutta Learnt To Fit Into Bollywood

  6. 6:49

    Janhvi Kapoor On What It’s Like To Be Gen-Z

271 comments

  • Marium S.
    6 hours

    Love your work! Love, from Pakistan 💜

  • Sayandeep M.
    9 hours

    your fav song 🙏🤣

  • Sabeen Z.
    12 hours

    😎😎

  • Jiten B.
    13 hours

    Ek engineer hi itna jyada multi talented ho sakta hai.. Imagine hum engineer kya nhi karte aur kya nhi kar sakte hai.. 🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Rawnak R.
    15 hours

    🥴😷

  • Mitra S.
    20 hours

    Best trio ever

  • Ananya E.
    20 hours

    💚

  • HaYa H.
    a day

    ye Subhan or Sufiyan ka mixture lggta hai

  • Aysha A.
    a day

    😄😄😄

  • Syed H.
    a day

    Indians just wnt to put their labels on their father invention,maybe they will make any video nd told indian that pawri idea was given by indians 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Mohit B.
    a day

    Definition of talent is changed now.

  • Smita K.
    a day

    Awesome

  • Shameer A.
    2 days

    awais jehro a na

  • Bhargavi J.
    2 days

    Thank u for making laugh😀😀😀😀

  • Ajay D.
    2 days

    Legend

  • Muhammad A.
    2 days

    Talent & creativity at its best. Yashraj Mukhate you introduce a new rythmic memes & most importantly you spread smiles. most importantly engineering background is a biggest meme you have. Good luck boy for your future endeavours. Especially Rajshi & pawri is best of all.

  • Farhana N.
    2 days

    Superb...👌🏻👌🏻😁

  • Kaizad P.
    2 days

    Good job Yashraj Mukhate

  • Sava S.
    2 days

    keep it up ❤

  • Jyoti S.
    2 days

    Ye Engineer log kuchh bhi karte hein!..... Like kuchh bhi!?!?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.