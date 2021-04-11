back
The Reality Behind Bollywood's Glamour
What happens to an actor if he stops getting films? Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal discussed the financial instability and uncertainty many actors face in this BollywoodHungama.com interview.
11/04/2021 2:57 PM
24 comments
Rakib M.a day
Invest
Chahat V.2 days
Kinnera M.2 days
Shenaz A.2 days
That is why Bollywood actors must invest in business.
Vivek S.2 days
Why royalty to film people only. Are others not doing their job properly.
Manisha D.2 days
Chores main kamate hai phir bhi pura nhi padta 🤦♀️iccha kaam rakho simple living higher thinking par chalo !
Krishna M.2 days
When they all know that their income is not regular, they may not get work in future, they should save and invest for bad time, just like all the middle class people do. Many jobs don't give regular income.
Atrayee S.2 days
Liked the movie. Shera!!!
Rohan K.2 days
👍👍👍
Rajesh S.2 days
Thanks 👍 Brurt india
Srijana S.3 days
Mauj masti luxurious life aur show off se peheley invest karo Bollywood walo,taaki ye na ho....Aagey mastaana pichey pachtaanaa😊
Brut India3 days
Rajesh S.3 days
Good morning ☀️❤️🙏
Asad N.3 days
Invest your money wisely. Don't cry later.
Xwagat K.3 days
Deepak Ji in Sharuya is top class 🔥
Phamei S.3 days
Vijay Y.3 days
Tax starts as u start earning...but no help to make u get a job
Vijay Y.3 days
70 saal main nahi bana system...but there are billionaires on one hand
Bhat A.3 days
That's why they now tweet
Rudolph M.3 days
Only in India genuine actors of the calibre of Sanjay Mishra struggle for work whereas chikna chokoras like varun dhawan and ranveer singh rake in crores of rupees.