The Reality Behind Bollywood's Glamour

What happens to an actor if he stops getting films? Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal discussed the financial instability and uncertainty many actors face in this BollywoodHungama.com interview.

11/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 181.1K
  • 33

24 comments

  • Rakib M.
    a day

    Invest

  • Chahat V.
    2 days

  • Kinnera M.
    2 days

  • Shenaz A.
    2 days

    That is why Bollywood actors must invest in business.

  • Vivek S.
    2 days

    Why royalty to film people only. Are others not doing their job properly.

  • Manisha D.
    2 days

    Chores main kamate hai phir bhi pura nhi padta 🤦‍♀️iccha kaam rakho simple living higher thinking par chalo !

  • Krishna M.
    2 days

    When they all know that their income is not regular, they may not get work in future, they should save and invest for bad time, just like all the middle class people do. Many jobs don't give regular income.

  • Atrayee S.
    2 days

    Liked the movie. Shera!!!

  • Rohan K.
    2 days

    👍👍👍

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Thanks 👍 Brurt india

  • Srijana S.
    3 days

    Mauj masti luxurious life aur show off se peheley invest karo Bollywood walo,taaki ye na ho....Aagey mastaana pichey pachtaanaa😊

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnG_KGRiXFU

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Good morning ☀️❤️🙏

  • Asad N.
    3 days

    Invest your money wisely. Don't cry later.

  • Xwagat K.
    3 days

    Deepak Ji in Sharuya is top class 🔥

  • Phamei S.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/kdtDHGlj45I

  • Vijay Y.
    3 days

    Tax starts as u start earning...but no help to make u get a job

  • Vijay Y.
    3 days

    70 saal main nahi bana system...but there are billionaires on one hand

  • Bhat A.
    3 days

    That's why they now tweet

  • Rudolph M.
    3 days

    Only in India genuine actors of the calibre of Sanjay Mishra struggle for work whereas chikna chokoras like varun dhawan and ranveer singh rake in crores of rupees.

