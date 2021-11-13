back

The Story Of The Boy Raised By The Wolves Of India

Dina Sanichar, an Indian child raised by a pack of wolves in the 1800s, may have inspired one of the most enduring children's stories of all time.

13/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 2.3M
  • 396

170 comments

  • Diýă A.
    14 hours

    🤯

  • Marliya R.
    15 hours

    I stopped continuing from 'they killed the wolf mother', God knows it's downhill from there..

  • Shenaz A.
    21 hours

    Why did those idiots kill the wolf mother? People were truly barbaric.

  • Suprano A.
    2 days

    THIS SONG IS TO RECOGNISE WOMEN PRICELESS CONTRIBUTION TO THE WORLD (IT S ABOUT YOU WOMEN PLEASE ENJOY) *KLIK SUBSCRIBED & SHARE SHARE🙏

  • Souvik R.
    2 days

    Human is insensitive, nasty, greedy and unsatisfied animal of the planet its a biggest mistake of mother nature which will end up by destroying Earth itself.

  • Uzžäiñ R.
    2 days

    Pure soul was killed such a filthy animal humans are!! We can expect it from humans!

  • Fcma A.
    3 days

    Humans are far more dangerous than wolf...

  • Muhtasim D.
    3 days

    bolsilam na!

  • Samrah Q.
    3 days

    jungle jungle pata chala he.

  • Yogesh S.
    3 days

    And they killed the wolf mother. Tells a lot about the most intelligent species on planet.

  • Mushtaq A.
    3 days

    Wow 💚⚘⚘⚘⚘🇮🇳👏🏻✔ but sad⚘

  • Anurag M.
    4 days

    And so called litterate and modern people killed wolf mother to give the reward of her kindness.😡.

  • Steph L.
    4 days

    To the child the wolf mother was his own mother. Who gave the right for them to decide on what is right or wrong ? It's what I hate about humans. Just because they think they are superior does not give them the right to decide on other life forms on earth.

  • Prathana K.
    4 days

    Why don’t they left him as he was why they killed the mother like seriously so much ashamed of being human .

  • Sarah A.
    4 days

    Ofcourse they had to ruin his life by killing his mother and putting him in orphanage 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️

  • Muhammad M.
    4 days

    Endians and their media 🤣

  • Meet A.
    4 days

    Teri jese lag raha he 😂😂😂

  • Subodh B.
    4 days

    Mc🥴Herta bey?pak

  • Syed M.
    5 days

    Dina never speak a word but learned humans habit and died. Smoking 🚬 .

  • Siddhi P.
    5 days

    Y the wolf ws killed 😡😡

