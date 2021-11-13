back
The Story Of The Boy Raised By The Wolves Of India
Dina Sanichar, an Indian child raised by a pack of wolves in the 1800s, may have inspired one of the most enduring children's stories of all time.
13/11/2021 2:57 PM
170 comments
Diýă A.14 hours
🤯
Marliya R.15 hours
I stopped continuing from 'they killed the wolf mother', God knows it's downhill from there..
Shenaz A.21 hours
Why did those idiots kill the wolf mother? People were truly barbaric.
Suprano A.2 days
THIS SONG IS TO RECOGNISE WOMEN PRICELESS CONTRIBUTION TO THE WORLD (IT S ABOUT YOU WOMEN PLEASE ENJOY) *KLIK SUBSCRIBED & SHARE SHARE🙏 https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM
Souvik R.2 days
Human is insensitive, nasty, greedy and unsatisfied animal of the planet its a biggest mistake of mother nature which will end up by destroying Earth itself.
Uzžäiñ R.2 days
Pure soul was killed such a filthy animal humans are!! We can expect it from humans!
Fcma A.3 days
Humans are far more dangerous than wolf...
Muhtasim D.3 days
bolsilam na!
Samrah Q.3 days
jungle jungle pata chala he.
Yogesh S.3 days
And they killed the wolf mother. Tells a lot about the most intelligent species on planet.
Mushtaq A.3 days
Wow 💚⚘⚘⚘⚘🇮🇳👏🏻✔ but sad⚘
Anurag M.4 days
And so called litterate and modern people killed wolf mother to give the reward of her kindness.😡.
Steph L.4 days
To the child the wolf mother was his own mother. Who gave the right for them to decide on what is right or wrong ? It's what I hate about humans. Just because they think they are superior does not give them the right to decide on other life forms on earth.
Prathana K.4 days
Why don’t they left him as he was why they killed the mother like seriously so much ashamed of being human .
Sarah A.4 days
Ofcourse they had to ruin his life by killing his mother and putting him in orphanage 🤦🏻♀️🤷🏽♀️
Muhammad M.4 days
Endians and their media 🤣
Meet A.4 days
Teri jese lag raha he 😂😂😂
Subodh B.4 days
Mc🥴Herta bey?pak
Syed M.5 days
Dina never speak a word but learned humans habit and died. Smoking 🚬 .
Siddhi P.5 days
Y the wolf ws killed 😡😡