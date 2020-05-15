back

The Striking Appearance Of Bush Vipers

This snake is easily confused for a dragon — and it's just as dangerous as it looks. 🐍

05/15/2020 10:57 AM
  • 21.2k
  • 12

And even more

  1. 2:09

    The Striking Appearance Of Bush Vipers

  2. 2:27

    How ovenbirds build their nests

  3. 1:43

    #TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers

  4. 6:01

    The big 5 mass extinctions on Earth

  5. 2:09

    The striking appearance of bush vipers

  6. 4:17

    The story of the Tsavo man-eating lions

9 comments

  • Shamik G.
    an hour

    I thought the snake will give a statement and then the video will end.

  • Apurba K.
    4 hours

    Fantastically beautiful and handsome snakes though we are afraid of Snakes biting. I like Snakes to see. I go to the Alipore Zoo in winter season to watch Animals but especially beautiful snakes though at that time the snakes are in hibernation. And fail to watch. Alipore Zoo is in kolkata of India.

  • Amitava G.
    7 hours

    It looks all beautiful, but do I run or not?

  • Enow E.
    11 hours

    😕now thats quite scary

  • पंडित न.
    12 hours

    They are saved and exist in different form just because of another country. but such species are hard to exist in China.😊

  • Deepa R.
    12 hours

    After watching this I feel like God don't have anything for timepass so he is creating these beautiful creatures. 🤩

  • Anjan K.
    12 hours

    One of the monster reptiles species in the world

  • Shubham M.
    12 hours

    china wale isko bhi khaa lenge

  • Brut India
    15 hours

    Which are the most poisonous snakes in the world? https://zeenews.india.com/world/most-venomous-snakes-in-the-world-read-here-2282792.html