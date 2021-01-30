back

The Wedding Makers Who Can't Themselves Wed

They make weddings happen but they themselves cannot legally marry in India. This is what it’s like to be a member of the LGBTQI community working in India’s big, fat wedding industry.

30/01/2021 5:27 AM
  • 38K
  • 24

21 comments

  • Leonard M.
    7 hours

    India mein everything is taboo. That's the reason we say something and we do something else.

  • Shejal R.
    21 hours

    Bhagwan ne jo banaya he wo accept karo.. Ye cruel society tumko jine nae degi... Achha ladka dhund lo

  • Shakeeb A.
    a day

    More power to people from LGBT. People have their own sexual orientation and they must be respected.

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    a day

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homophobia?wprov=sfti1

  • Waqar T.
    a day

    Woman, get a life and stop mumbling abt ur pathetic choice which isn't natural or good for the organized society anyway 😏

  • Silvia E.
    2 days

    So complicate 😳 and more in india but first need to find with who. After check if get marry etc etc

  • Jay P.
    2 days

    Your parents must be crying for the defective gift they have received from almighty

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    2 days

    Really sad. Most of the European countries has legalised gay marriage. Welcome here.

  • Rafi A.
    2 days

