The Wedding Makers Who Can't Themselves Wed
They make weddings happen but they themselves cannot legally marry in India. This is what it’s like to be a member of the LGBTQI community working in India’s big, fat wedding industry.
30/01/2021 5:27 AM
21 comments
Leonard M.7 hours
India mein everything is taboo. That's the reason we say something and we do something else.
Shejal R.21 hours
Bhagwan ne jo banaya he wo accept karo.. Ye cruel society tumko jine nae degi... Achha ladka dhund lo
Shakeeb A.a day
More power to people from LGBT. People have their own sexual orientation and they must be respected.
Marja-Liisa S.a day
Waqar T.a day
Woman, get a life and stop mumbling abt ur pathetic choice which isn't natural or good for the organized society anyway 😏
Silvia E.2 days
So complicate 😳 and more in india but first need to find with who. After check if get marry etc etc
Jay P.2 days
Your parents must be crying for the defective gift they have received from almighty
Marja-Liisa S.2 days
Really sad. Most of the European countries has legalised gay marriage. Welcome here.
