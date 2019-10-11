back
This 25-Year-Old Is Saving Dying Lakes
India's water crisis clearly shows us the importance of wetlands and lakes that previously recharged our underground water. Restoring them could help our cities prepare for future shortages. This 'lake saviour' shows us how. 🏜💦
06/27/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:05 AM
- 311.8k
- 6.9k
- 222
194 comments
Winnie W.11/10/2019 12:42
You are such an inspiration..I know there will be few who will follow suit in your advocacy, so, please stay strong and continue to believe in yourself and your vision for a better India.♥️
Kamatchi G.07/30/2019 06:02
The Dead Rivers - My second Documentary Teaser. Water crisis, polluted rivers, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and around the world https://youtu.be/2ItQeS4AoL4
Kathleen C.07/25/2019 21:32
Is this India or Australia ,????
Heti K.07/25/2019 21:16
The real hero 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Ayesha J.07/25/2019 16:51
Great selfless contribution!! Allah bless u.....
Rabi B.07/25/2019 13:06
Real Life hero ... Solving water crisis is god-life project. Hope it solves the drinking water problems to some extend .. Delhi , Chennai, etc cities being the first to do things like this... Surely Kathmandu should learn this ideas n use it...
Usha V.07/25/2019 12:22
The government and people need to learn a lesson from him and support his endeavor!
Towfique A.07/24/2019 12:30
Bastard give our country’s(Bangladesh) water.
Madiha S.07/22/2019 18:38
👍
Vivek K.07/22/2019 17:09
Tamil nadu needs more people like this man
Libby A.07/22/2019 09:49
Amazing guy.
Camilla G.07/21/2019 07:18
Australia take note.
Ugyen L.07/20/2019 21:23
That’s real Indian hero salute ...
Narender M.07/20/2019 21:18
Excellent initiative to save mankind.
Narendra P.07/20/2019 19:25
KEEP UP THE WORK AND GOD WILL HELP YOU IF NOBODY HEPS. TRUST IN ALMIGHTY. YOU CAN ACHIVE ANY THING WHEN YOU TRUST IN GOD.
Rabinder B.07/20/2019 18:25
Nothing solid will happen till it becomes a PEOPLES MOVEMENT. Each and every citizen must participate, and there has to be proper organization of work. Leave it to the govt and we are doomed.
Vijaya N.07/20/2019 10:10
Even now if we r not gng to take action regarding this water crisis,only God has to help. Great job nd proud of him.Let every individual feel that way nd solve this issue cause time is running out.
Rekks S.07/19/2019 20:33
You should become the next president of India
Ashok J.07/19/2019 09:39
Important awareness about water management with public participation
Anthony G.07/18/2019 19:43
Wow great work being done by young engineer keep it up trust he gets good support from localities and government bodies