Trolls Vs. Mom On Priyanka’s Grammys Gown

“Trolls lack joy in life…. My daughter is beautiful.” Priyanka Chopra’s mom backs her Grammys gown.
170 comments
Renu B.3 hours
Bekar dress pahnane vali ka dimag bhi kharab hai
Tingkp Z.3 hours
Porn star after divorce with Jones..
Abhishek C.3 hours
All comments are just absart ,as the figure is hers ,curves are hers ,dress is hers next to her is her husband then why the hell all are bothered about what she is wearing
Gopalswamy G.3 hours
All mothers should be like Madhu chopra.they should encourage their daughters to display their assets so that people can window shop.
Manash S.4 hours
Nangi sali, angrez bn rahi he
Imtiyaz A.4 hours
Excessive money, excessive time, fame always route garbage.
Jyoti S.5 hours
She is looking so beautiful.no doubt. But I don't know,why people trolled her.she decided to what she wear.why we interfer others life.
Ali A.5 hours
Ugly kali Billi 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Neha C.5 hours
She should have slit the dress to expose her vagina out , saying it's my body & my wish !
Vicky D.6 hours
What's the fuss about her wearing anything that she wants.. Go catch people who are raping and beating their wives. Don't wear this or gift this to your mother or sister if you don't want to.. No one gives a fuck seriously. Fuck with moral policing. You are not god to dictate people about what they should eat wear study or love.. Mind your own fucking business and family.
Puneet B.6 hours
Her mother should have dared to prove it right in her own way.vulgarity for money and publicity.
Hussain S.7 hours
1st she is an Indian, don't put down India by wearing these kind of clothes
Roohi R.9 hours
Hahaha..her body, her money and her choice..stop being judgemental and don't criticize her..do something productive. Everyone can wear whatever they want, you are no one to judge whether she has that body type or not. Get used to this fact. Stop objectifying women...
Gopalswamy G.11 hours
She should have shown little more,if she thinks that is the most beautiful thing she has. Oh ! forgot - it is an art .Noo..?
Sindhu U.12 hours
Very good mother 😠
Sharat D.14 hours
Those saggy drooping tits put me off my watermelon.
Rupesh R.14 hours
शो बिजनेस में ढकने का क्या काम
Ali K.17 hours
her Mums got her back
Adv A.18 hours
It was not only vulgar but ugly too.
Khual T.19 hours
So the whole Country of India has nothing better to do than spooking on someone's dress??? 😱