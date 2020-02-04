back

Trolls Vs. Mom On Priyanka’s Grammys Gown

“Trolls lack joy in life…. My daughter is beautiful.” Priyanka Chopra’s mom backs her Grammys gown.

02/04/2020 2:17 PMupdated: 02/04/2020 3:33 PM
  • 180.0k
  • 179

And even more

  1. Once Homeless, Young Cricketer’s Story Of Struggle

  2. Trolls Vs. Mom On Priyanka’s Grammys Gown

  3. Japanese Minister’s Paternity Leave

  4. I Am India’s Daughter: Protest Poetry From Lucknow

  5. Republic Day Parade: Watch Out For These CRPF Women

  6. A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque

170 comments

  • Renu B.
    3 hours

    Bekar dress pahnane vali ka dimag bhi kharab hai

  • Tingkp Z.
    3 hours

    Porn star after divorce with Jones..

  • Abhishek C.
    3 hours

    All comments are just absart ,as the figure is hers ,curves are hers ,dress is hers next to her is her husband then why the hell all are bothered about what she is wearing

  • Gopalswamy G.
    3 hours

    All mothers should be like Madhu chopra.they should encourage their daughters to display their assets so that people can window shop.

  • Manash S.
    4 hours

    Nangi sali, angrez bn rahi he

  • Imtiyaz A.
    4 hours

    Excessive money, excessive time, fame always route garbage.

  • Jyoti S.
    5 hours

    She is looking so beautiful.no doubt. But I don't know,why people trolled her.she decided to what she wear.why we interfer others life.

  • Ali A.
    5 hours

    Ugly kali Billi 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Neha C.
    5 hours

    She should have slit the dress to expose her vagina out , saying it's my body & my wish !

  • Vicky D.
    6 hours

    What's the fuss about her wearing anything that she wants.. Go catch people who are raping and beating their wives. Don't wear this or gift this to your mother or sister if you don't want to.. No one gives a fuck seriously. Fuck with moral policing. You are not god to dictate people about what they should eat wear study or love.. Mind your own fucking business and family.

  • Puneet B.
    6 hours

    Her mother should have dared to prove it right in her own way.vulgarity for money and publicity.

  • Hussain S.
    7 hours

    1st she is an Indian, don't put down India by wearing these kind of clothes

  • Roohi R.
    9 hours

    Hahaha..her body, her money and her choice..stop being judgemental and don't criticize her..do something productive. Everyone can wear whatever they want, you are no one to judge whether she has that body type or not. Get used to this fact. Stop objectifying women...

  • Gopalswamy G.
    11 hours

    She should have shown little more,if she thinks that is the most beautiful thing she has. Oh ! forgot - it is an art .Noo..?

  • Sindhu U.
    12 hours

    Very good mother 😠

  • Sharat D.
    14 hours

    Those saggy drooping tits put me off my watermelon.

  • Rupesh R.
    14 hours

    शो बिजनेस में ढकने का क्या काम

  • Ali K.
    17 hours

    her Mums got her back

  • Adv A.
    18 hours

    It was not only vulgar but ugly too.

  • Khual T.
    19 hours

    So the whole Country of India has nothing better to do than spooking on someone's dress??? 😱