back

Trump's Flip-Flopping Opponents Turn Into BFFs

Donald Trump's enemies have become his friends... after he was elected president of the United States. 🙄

01/01/2019 7:57 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 1:08 PM
  • 80.8k
  • 213

And even more

  1. 2:11

    Modi’s Bonding Session With Peacocks

  2. 5:17

    The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life

  3. 10:34

    The Tharoor Guide To Indian English

  4. 3:01

    Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters

  5. 4:04

    Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

  6. 4:46

    Sonia Gandhi Retains Congress Helmsmanship

193 comments

  • Rhinestone M.
    02/01/2020 22:05

    Wow!!! I’m glad they decided to stand beside him OR ARE THEY TROJAN HORSES 🐎 THATS TRYING TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP YOU SEE THEY CRITICIZED HIM NOW THEY ARE FOR HIM ITS GOTTA BE GOD MAKING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPS ENEMIES 😡BE AT PEACE WITH HIM 🤗??? WHICH IS GOOD WE NEED MORE PEOPLE FOR GOD AND OUR COUNTRY AMERICA AND OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP THANK YOU JESUS AMEN!!!!🙏🥰👍💕💞❤️

  • David C.
    01/24/2019 00:17

    When is everyone going to learn that they’re all in this together at the end of the day they’re all on the same team sharing the same agenda.

  • Jason F.
    01/20/2019 17:42

    Maybe they jumped on the bandwagon but then realized he is nuts. IDK about any of you but I've changed my mind of a few things in my life. Loved a girl, eventually broke up, things changed, she was crazy. Things change, people change, minds change.

  • Paris G.
    01/19/2019 21:24

    Boot licking cuck.

  • Anthony S.
    01/19/2019 06:12

    Hahahaha... Both sides are Hypocrites... That's why I hate politicians.... Bunch of front running Fools !!

  • Oscar C.
    01/19/2019 05:28

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Oscar C.
    01/19/2019 05:28

    Lindsey Graham your big hypocrite

  • Travis H.
    01/18/2019 13:48

    Thats how politicians act lol. Happens on both sides with almost every politician

  • Joey D.
    01/18/2019 10:42

    I think Republicans are as bad as Democrats

  • Tawd P.
    01/18/2019 09:15

    kook?

  • Claudia R.
    01/18/2019 02:33

    Dumbass thinks if he grows a beard, he will convince people that he’s Honest Abe. Never liked you, you are a whimpering Little coward, you faked anger when Donald insulted your wife. God Man Grow a pair. Not a beard

  • Jef D.
    01/16/2019 23:51

    You fukn demo-craps are sorry ass americans

  • Peter P.
    01/16/2019 23:06

    LOL

  • Sylvia A.
    01/16/2019 23:04

    HYPOCRITES

  • Sealy B.
    01/16/2019 20:59

    Interesting

  • Victoria S.
    01/16/2019 20:29

    “Keep your enemies closer”

  • Maria Y.
    01/16/2019 20:25

    Yes many have!

  • Becca S.
    01/16/2019 05:56

    F...u!

  • Becca S.
    01/16/2019 05:55

    You are the kook now!!

  • William G.
    01/16/2019 05:04

    Goes to show,get to know him, and you’ll love him.❤️🇺🇸

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.