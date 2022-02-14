back

What Is Chingari’s GARI Token?

This Indian cryptocurrency just went global! Chingari’s GARI made its debut on twenty-one international platforms. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

14/02/2022 4:27 AM
  • 495.1K
  • 44

31 comments

  • Arbaz A.
    12 hours

    lavde ye dek mujra kar paise kama

  • Hardik O.
    13 hours

    bhai is into crypto now

  • Swagata M.
    17 hours

    yes another pump and dump bs

  • Anil K.
    a day

    Kya fayda 30% flat tax do aur fir 1%tds aur fir GST bhi dena hai, toh kya karega creator esi earning ka?

  • Rahul
    2 days

    it starts here..

  • Utkarsh S.
    2 days

    Let them have their fun! Crypto world is far beyond their imagination.

  • Bri G.
    2 days

    A Chingari atu ma-dre 🤣

  • Mini J.
    2 days

    Floo

  • Sangam A.
    2 days

    Out of my interest.

  • Mohammed H.
    2 days

    chingari social media pay Saab bayrozgar ku aur hijdo ku ek jagah jama kardaygaah

  • Sanat S.
    3 days

    With the gari tokens a person can then run people over on the digital side walk.

  • Shayan G.
    3 days

    suru hoye ja

  • Nikam T.
    3 days

    Sponsored by whatever app

  • Mirai J.
    3 days

    Not interested. Don't wanna pay 30% crap. I don't want anyone living off my profits. Specially the Netas who live on our hard labour 😔

  • Ritvik K.
    3 days

    Forgot to mention : Paid promotion

  • Vishal M.
    4 days

    That's it. Crypto is doomed for eternity

  • Dharaneshvar
    4 days

    gari looks promising. I want to try out social staking feature and try my luck😃😃

  • Tassawarr S.
    4 days

    check this out

  • Vatsal S.
    4 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Jahan P.
    4 days

    It's brilliant project .... And will make 20x to 30x because market cap is very low now

