What Is Chingari’s GARI Token?
This Indian cryptocurrency just went global! Chingari’s GARI made its debut on twenty-one international platforms. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
14/02/2022 4:27 AM
- 495.1K
- 886
- 44
31 comments
Arbaz A.12 hours
lavde ye dek mujra kar paise kama
Hardik O.13 hours
bhai is into crypto now
Swagata M.17 hours
yes another pump and dump bs
Anil K.a day
Kya fayda 30% flat tax do aur fir 1%tds aur fir GST bhi dena hai, toh kya karega creator esi earning ka?
Rahul2 days
it starts here..
Utkarsh S.2 days
Let them have their fun! Crypto world is far beyond their imagination.
Bri G.2 days
A Chingari atu ma-dre 🤣
Mini J.2 days
Sangam A.2 days
Out of my interest.
Mohammed H.2 days
chingari social media pay Saab bayrozgar ku aur hijdo ku ek jagah jama kardaygaah
Sanat S.3 days
With the gari tokens a person can then run people over on the digital side walk.
Shayan G.3 days
Nikam T.3 days
Sponsored by whatever app
Mirai J.3 days
Not interested. Don't wanna pay 30% crap. I don't want anyone living off my profits. Specially the Netas who live on our hard labour 😔
Ritvik K.3 days
Forgot to mention : Paid promotion
Vishal M.4 days
That's it. Crypto is doomed for eternity
Dharaneshvar4 days
gari looks promising. I want to try out social staking feature and try my luck😃😃
Tassawarr S.4 days
Vatsal S.4 days
Jahan P.4 days
It's brilliant project .... And will make 20x to 30x because market cap is very low now