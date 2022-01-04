back
What The Crown Means For Harnaaz Sandhu
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu tells you the things you didn't know about her. 🎥: BollywoodHungama.com
18/12/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:33 PM
- 7.6M
- 163.4K
- 1.8K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1587 comments
Bibha S.4 hours
Amazing u are and your thoughts
Sai K.a day
Lambdi lanja
Arif H.2 days
please Ata diye ekta video banao 🙂❤
Anita S.2 days
Beautiful, n Brain, so amazing
Dhillon M.2 days
Ni bus kar hun akk gye tere to
Toquir A.2 days
Great.
Ubaid W.3 days
She is too smart🚐🚐🚒
Laltanpuii T.3 days
she talks so well🥰
Kurto M.4 days
She's so beautiful inside out. When she speaks you can feel she have a beautiful heart , and her simplicity with elegance make her more beautiful. I hope her fame don't change her in the future. I want her like this always. And India is so lucky to have a queen like this. I'm in love of her personality.
Vidisha R.4 days
Listen to her English "the way she had broke stereotypes" That's the standard of these beauty pageants now - Bgrade!! fake, pedestrian dumb beauty queens!!
Sujata S.6 days
Impressive 😌
Tanya J.04/01/2022 13:31
https://youtu.be/jWP4UvUDCm0
Zoya K.04/01/2022 07:32
She is look like malika Sherawat
Fely S.04/01/2022 01:48
Beauty with brain👍👌❤️
Jaswant S.03/01/2022 12:44
She is from punjab India in Gurdaspur. Many may not be knowing kartapur corridor is near Gurdaspur. Punjab grow lot of wheat and paddy which is called chona. Main profession of punjabi is farming and Fauj ie army. Bale bale have u heard name Fauja singh avery senior citizen world famous athlete.
Sushant G.03/01/2022 07:06
🤣 Sb k fans ki jal rhi hai
Anne L.02/01/2022 14:25
She really outstanding
Veershatty W.02/01/2022 14:14
1234 .
Shahjahan K.02/01/2022 13:08
Love u
Ramniwas A.02/01/2022 09:46
Think again for entry in Bollywood