back
When SRK Charmed Acid Attack Survivors
These acid attack survivors had their hearts racing as superstar Shah Rukh Khan caught up with them in a virtual chat hosted by Meer Foundation.
02/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 217.2K
- 4.9K
- 272
209 comments
Ramona F.26 minutes
Mashallah ✨
Syed A.an hour
Where are those who questions his loyalty where are those gobar Bhakt scoundrels
Shadesh B.3 hours
Salute King SRK.....
Ajeet K.3 hours
A true gentlemen King
Shreya D.5 hours
Hmmm trying to wipe off the dirt hunh SRK!! Sympathy votes worker work bro
Jayashaan M.6 hours
balaa
Padma V.8 hours
Great job sir
Abdullah S.8 hours
Great human being so down to earth....
Tabs G.8 hours
❤️❤️❤️
Ajay A.8 hours
Good
Eliakim S.9 hours
Much Love and respect to SRK Sir.
Hemant B.9 hours
Watch it guyss..😊
Gaurav S.9 hours
This is real godliness
Leela I.10 hours
Amazing Sharukh God bless you
Sayeda B.10 hours
Loved it.
Kausar S.10 hours
I Heard a lot SRK charity Masha'Allah he never show off his neki coz he knows nekya dikha kar nahi ki jati SRK aap ko andaza tou hoga kitni Duao mey aap ho to see all girls Masha'Allah May God bless you you all aap logo ki brave wary ko salam Allah aap tamam ko Khush or healthy Rakhey SRK you are Rock Man Allah subhanau'Taa'la aap ki nekyo ko kubool karey or ye jazbey ta'aumr kaim rakhey Ameen Suma Ameen 🤲
Saadat M.12 hours
👍
Fahad B.13 hours
Respect and prayers for Shahrukh Khan, Meer Foundation and all the victims. Love from Pakistan.
Đema R.13 hours
🙏💖
Mc D.15 hours
So beautiful