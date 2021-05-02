back

When SRK Charmed Acid Attack Survivors

These acid attack survivors had their hearts racing as superstar Shah Rukh Khan caught up with them in a virtual chat hosted by Meer Foundation.

02/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 217.2K
  • 272

    When SRK Charmed Acid Attack Survivors

209 comments

  • Ramona F.
    26 minutes

    Mashallah ✨

  • Syed A.
    an hour

    Where are those who questions his loyalty where are those gobar Bhakt scoundrels

  • Shadesh B.
    3 hours

    Salute King SRK.....

  • Ajeet K.
    3 hours

    A true gentlemen King

  • Shreya D.
    5 hours

    Hmmm trying to wipe off the dirt hunh SRK!! Sympathy votes worker work bro

  • Jayashaan M.
    6 hours

    balaa

  • Padma V.
    8 hours

    Great job sir

  • Abdullah S.
    8 hours

    Great human being so down to earth....

  • Tabs G.
    8 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Ajay A.
    8 hours

    Good

  • Eliakim S.
    9 hours

    Much Love and respect to SRK Sir.

  • Hemant B.
    9 hours

    Watch it guyss..😊

  • Gaurav S.
    9 hours

    This is real godliness

  • Leela I.
    10 hours

    Amazing Sharukh God bless you

  • Sayeda B.
    10 hours

    Loved it.

  • Kausar S.
    10 hours

    I Heard a lot SRK charity Masha'Allah he never show off his neki coz he knows nekya dikha kar nahi ki jati SRK aap ko andaza tou hoga kitni Duao mey aap ho to see all girls Masha'Allah May God bless you you all aap logo ki brave wary ko salam Allah aap tamam ko Khush or healthy Rakhey SRK you are Rock Man Allah subhanau'Taa'la aap ki nekyo ko kubool karey or ye jazbey ta'aumr kaim rakhey Ameen Suma Ameen 🤲

  • Saadat M.
    12 hours

    👍

  • Fahad B.
    13 hours

    Respect and prayers for Shahrukh Khan, Meer Foundation and all the victims. Love from Pakistan.

  • Đema R.
    13 hours

    🙏💖

  • Mc D.
    15 hours

    So beautiful

