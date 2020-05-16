back
Why The Red River In Spain Fascinates Scientists
Spain’s Red River is not just a spectacular landscape, it’s a scientific wonder. It might even be a sign that life on Mars is possible.😮
05/16/2020 8:57 AM
- 44.8k
- 595
- 11
And even more
- 3:27
The Golden lion tamarin, a successful conservation program
- 11:53
In the footsteps of an explorer who disappeared in the Amazon...
- 3:34
Björk's lifelong fight against climate change
- 3:02
General Sherman: the largest living organism in the world
- 3:04
EuroVélo 4, a bike route throughout Europe
- 2:27
France's astonishing Verdon Gorge
8 comments
Lenita A.05/18/2020 03:33
Mars has serious radioactivity and corrosive environment! Only life possible is underground!
Ankit P.05/16/2020 17:53
Mask available on Amazon....Tough times ahead https://amzn.to/3bF765K
Rana B.05/16/2020 11:03
MYSTERIES OF NATURE UNFOLDED INTO BEAUTIFUL SIGHT
Mantasha B.05/16/2020 09:38
were you talking about this river ?
Sharma R.05/16/2020 09:13
Instead of searching life on other planets we need to rebuild our planet Earth. Our true home.
पंडित न.05/16/2020 09:05
Beautiful paraphernalia.
Shipra S.05/16/2020 09:02
Red river is becoz of algae the water is carrying
Brut India05/15/2020 12:32
Meanwhile, after a 7-week lockdown, residents of Spain finally enjoyed some relief: https://www.redriverradio.org/post/adults-spain-get-bit-sunshine-coronavirus-lockdown-partially-lifts