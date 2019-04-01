back

50 Differently-Abled Couples Share Wedding

Mass weddings are becoming increasingly popular in India. Here's why. 💍👏

04/01/2019 10:58 AMupdated: 04/01/2019 11:26 AM
  • 337.9k
  • 73

63 comments

  • Jessie R.
    10/01/2019 15:36

    How about philippine woman become married to a man indian.. How it works plsss?

  • Luckyvishnus M.
    05/24/2019 15:46

    Great job

  • Deepak S.
    05/22/2019 08:06

    Plz hlp me eny one 🙏

  • Deepak S.
    05/22/2019 08:06

    I found dissebled girl

  • M L.
    05/21/2019 15:01

    Nice

  • Amruta S.
    05/20/2019 19:58

    Gr8 job

  • Riku R.
    05/18/2019 08:19

    Congrats ❤️💃💃....god bless them...😍😍😘😘🤗🤗🤗

  • Meghna G.
    05/17/2019 12:41

    Great job

  • Mahesh R.
    05/17/2019 08:45

    Beautiful couple 😊😊

  • Arulnithi L.
    05/16/2019 09:37

    Vazhga VALAMUDAN

  • Sweety D.
    05/10/2019 08:31

    Wow

  • Amit C.
    05/10/2019 05:10

    Congratulations they are marriage to great too 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Sagar T.
    05/08/2019 05:56

    That is the right use of money from temples and for doing such charities temples should be made not for just worshipping and donation for showoffs

  • Artabandhu S.
    05/06/2019 14:38

    Good bless them..

  • Deepak J.
    05/04/2019 04:03

    Great doing

  • Rahul G.
    04/29/2019 14:21

    welldone

  • Nazim M.
    04/27/2019 05:18

    Poor and special couples have also right to live their life with dignity and love. Great step for great cause by charities

  • Chaukidar S.
    04/26/2019 05:30

    Nice couple

  • Ramesh R.
    04/23/2019 10:42

    Jai shri Krishna

  • Kalpana D.
    04/22/2019 14:52

    Very nice