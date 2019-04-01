50 Differently-Abled Couples Share Wedding

Mass weddings are becoming increasingly popular in India. Here's why. 💍👏
63 comments
Jessie R.10/01/2019 15:36
How about philippine woman become married to a man indian.. How it works plsss?
Luckyvishnus M.05/24/2019 15:46
Great job
Deepak S.05/22/2019 08:06
Plz hlp me eny one 🙏
Deepak S.05/22/2019 08:06
I found dissebled girl
M L.05/21/2019 15:01
Nice
Amruta S.05/20/2019 19:58
Gr8 job
Riku R.05/18/2019 08:19
Congrats ❤️💃💃....god bless them...😍😍😘😘🤗🤗🤗
Meghna G.05/17/2019 12:41
Great job
Mahesh R.05/17/2019 08:45
Beautiful couple 😊😊
Arulnithi L.05/16/2019 09:37
Vazhga VALAMUDAN
Sweety D.05/10/2019 08:31
Wow
Amit C.05/10/2019 05:10
Congratulations they are marriage to great too 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️
Sagar T.05/08/2019 05:56
That is the right use of money from temples and for doing such charities temples should be made not for just worshipping and donation for showoffs
Artabandhu S.05/06/2019 14:38
Good bless them..
Deepak J.05/04/2019 04:03
Great doing
Rahul G.04/29/2019 14:21
welldone
Nazim M.04/27/2019 05:18
Poor and special couples have also right to live their life with dignity and love. Great step for great cause by charities
Chaukidar S.04/26/2019 05:30
Nice couple
Ramesh R.04/23/2019 10:42
Jai shri Krishna
Kalpana D.04/22/2019 14:52
Very nice