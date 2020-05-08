back

55 Days & Counting: No Fizzy Drink For This Man

This man's relationship with fizzy drinks fizzled out. But it wasn’t as easy as it sounds... 🥤

08/05/2020 9:21 AM
  • 82.6k
  • 49

And even more

  1. 4:36

    #TBT: The deadliest pandemic in modern history

  2. 6:21

    The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained

  3. 5:02

    The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained

  4. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

  5. 2:39

    Timeline: Trump's prognosis of the COVID-19 crisis

  6. 8:03

    History of the birth control pill

27 comments

  • Imran R.
    2 days

    I have wasted my 5 minutes due to internet addiction. I want to get rid of. 😂

  • Akhil K.
    2 days

    😂😂

  • Cole P.
    2 days

    Fuck this 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🐽🇮🇳🇮🇳🐖🐖🇮🇳🐖🇮🇳🐽🇮🇳🐽🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🐖🐖🇮🇳🐖🇮🇳🐽

  • Meraj M.
    2 days

    seekho isse

  • Disha S.
    3 days

    So nice. Good luck.

  • Sindhura G.
    4 days

    nuvve gurthukochavu..coke fan 😍

  • Abhi C.
    4 days

    u

  • Projeet B.
    4 days

    kuch seekho 🙄

  • Bipin M.
    4 days

    # Terrible Parenting

  • Rahul J.
    5 days

    Madarchod ye koi addiction hai attention seeker hai ye

  • Saloni R.
    5 days

    😂😂😂

  • Kiran K.
    5 days

    Hello everyone It's big blessing to me now how I feel each time i receive my profit from Mrs pandi vianne just in 7 days on forex/binary trade you have really done great things in my life I am so grateful ma'm Good part is that I can open my Trading account and see my profit and direct how it grow gradually without any further issues arising I decided to share the good news about how I earn from your platform company connect today with her also via link https://www.facebook.com/pandivainne007

  • Delilah S.
    5 days

    Congratulation. Stay strong good luck

  • Stefan N.
    5 days

    "Water is a great substitute".... Humanity is totally fucked

  • Neil A.
    5 days

    Yeap, this is why we have news channel...to cover all useless things😂😂😂

  • Sunny V.
    5 days

    kaun hai yeh?? Kuch yaa?

  • Rajarshi R.
    5 days

    you

  • Heike R.
    5 days

    I don't think it's an addiction... It's just a stupid habit...

  • Devika G.
    5 days

    Watching from maurithuis

  • Kaustav C.
    5 days

    You didnt need to mention it. It's evident that you are addicted to fizzy drinks.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.