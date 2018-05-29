87 Year Old Grandmother Builds Toilet

This grandmother knew the importance of toilets but she couldn't afford one. So she built one -- brick by brick.
172 comments
Prem P.06/06/2018 06:57
This is what still our country. Shame on our rulers, and my hat's off to the old lady.
George J.06/05/2018 12:40
GOOD INITIATIVE
Ab F.06/05/2018 12:25
She is the winner of billions of money
Sweety S.06/05/2018 12:03
is maa ki liye humhara ek salaam
Afnan A.06/05/2018 10:55
a grand salute for this lady ....🙏
Sharad G.06/05/2018 10:46
Maa
Shailendra M.06/05/2018 10:12
Hat's off, Salute to this lady
Opet M.06/05/2018 09:15
Great
Sandeep M.06/05/2018 09:12
Old woman is diamond
Sujit K.06/05/2018 07:22
Lots of love and respect
Prachi R.06/05/2018 06:41
Shame on govnt of this area... they r unable to help these people. Its there responsibilty to look after these basik needs
Pooja J.06/05/2018 06:14
In a village of UP (kheri) the worker were stopped from entering the house of ppl for making toilets. They were protesting against them saying we need complete permanent tiolets not the pit one. Such is the cooperation of ppl with the workers of pradhan mantri yojana. Pls do watch the movie Tiolet before criticising PM, u will definitely know few more reasons.
Sapna S.06/05/2018 05:38
bohat saar ese bhi log hain india me jo government se 10-10 baar toilet banane ka paise le lete hain or banate ek baar bhi nahi. mujhe lagta ab modiji ka yahi kaam h k ghar ghar jaa kr toilet banwate rahe baki desh jaaye bhaad me
Suchitha V.06/05/2018 04:55
Hats off...no words
Keerthi S.06/04/2018 20:18
the one who z filming this has no min common sense of helping an 85 yr old lady🤨🤨🤨
Dilshad H.06/04/2018 19:58
I thank the government already build toilets in villages . That was sarcasm if you did not get it .
Shweta A.06/04/2018 18:23
Hats off to this women
Kunwar M.06/04/2018 16:17
Good job
Sakshi S.06/04/2018 16:14
Aged logo se,,family member aj bhi vaise kaam lete h jaise wo young h
Sunil K.06/04/2018 15:31
Good job