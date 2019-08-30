A Punjab Mother’s Solution For Daughter’s Drugs Problem

A mother chained her heroin-addict daughter to bed: The most telling sign that Punjab is struggling to fight against drug abuse.
Paramjit K.11/30/2019 12:57
The government should do something about it. We are losing our future generations to this poison. So much corruption in the system. It's a pity because there is no future in Punjab. Parents and even youngsters are running away to other countries to make future. What will be left in Punjab? Really sad to see and hear this. Please do something please. What the mother of this girl is goin thru to see her daughter like this. But she have to do what she have to do. Sad
Aisha M.11/21/2019 13:20
Very good
NeMo N.11/13/2019 04:01
Kudos to mom who will take drastic measures to protect her daughter.
Jauknboomh V.11/04/2019 20:28
Every parents worse nightmare. Smh 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Shamshad O.11/03/2019 02:26
This mum is the best
Julie E.11/03/2019 00:56
I hope someone chains that bitch up! I don't care what her daughter has done. No one has the right to chain their kid up like an animal! Stupid bitch!
Gina L.11/03/2019 00:17
Your a good mom ❤️🙏🏻
Jimenez E.11/02/2019 05:24
I feel bad for her because of the withdrawal
Sangluai N.11/01/2019 07:34
Why blame others for her drug abuse.?
Zaki K.10/31/2019 05:10
That's Why Drugs and Alcohol is Haram in Islam but some people don't want to understand then later they realize that why our Parents Stops us from this Dirty addiction...
Corrinne G.10/30/2019 23:26
I totally agree. This is hard line to save the addicts life.
Leetres R.10/29/2019 11:41
Be healed in the name of Jesus Christ.
Ashutosh Y.10/29/2019 07:56
Don't do drugs kids
Jean G.10/28/2019 23:13
i would have done the same good job mum
Jase T.10/28/2019 16:13
It's OK…
Imma B.10/26/2019 21:48
Character we can built or we can break.
Jody S.10/24/2019 20:58
They had a 9yr old boy chained to a tree while his father worked because he had epilepsy? The cops said that was fine 🙄🙄
Amir C.10/24/2019 02:14
Good job mum
Mishra N.10/23/2019 11:39
Huge respect to this mom
Bina R.10/22/2019 17:12
Both Mom and daughter are strong- This Mom is doing the utmost to assist her child, and the girl is also corperating by exposing her misadventures that she encountered far from home. Instead of blaming her, we should help her to get rid of her bad habit, to become strong again, and move on in life ...