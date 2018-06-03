back

Alcohol Laws Around The World

How does India compare with the rest of the world when it comes to laws about alcohol? 🍺

06/03/2018 7:30 AM
214 comments

  • Siddhartth M.
    09/12/2018 23:03

    Hey you left tamil nadu and pondy chery

  • Arihant J.
    07/31/2018 04:42

    last one Sharaabbb.

  • Aditya V.
    07/31/2018 03:32

    Bihar also.. 😆😂

  • Abhiman S.
    07/11/2018 21:30

    Fuckers Nagaland Is not a dry state get some knowledge....😂😂

  • Subrata S.
    07/11/2018 03:02

    Spelling mistakes in header

  • Vivek M.
    06/25/2018 13:24

    what movie is that last scene from with kangana?

  • Harlove S.
    06/17/2018 03:06

    ehi aaa oh

  • Krinjesh A.
    06/16/2018 17:51

    Well i am from Gujarat and i know it's situation...so..yes it is dry but in books...reality....

  • Akshar C.
    06/16/2018 14:38

    Sri Lanka chudu🤙🏼

  • Anshul A.
    06/16/2018 12:54

    puri dekhna bc 🤣

  • ꯖꯟꯒꯤꯁ ꯕ.
    06/16/2018 11:31

    Manipur also dry state

  • Umang P.
    06/16/2018 09:33

    Completely dry. Hmmmmmmmmmmm seeeemmmsss interesting..

  • Gourav B.
    06/16/2018 09:23

    in punjab do they really stock and that is also upto six bottles. i thought they believe in 'tu bas lata jaa'

  • Ronne R.
    06/16/2018 09:01

    Alcohol is banned in Nagaland we all know But Maximum consumption of alcohol is found in Nagaland

  • Apoorva R.
    06/16/2018 08:31

    General knowledge

  • Tony M.
    06/16/2018 08:21

    .. if this thing will happen in India.. what will we do.. 😂😂😂

  • Deependra D.
    06/16/2018 06:48

    U forgot to mention, the 3 dry states sell more liquor than the other states of the country.

  • பாலாஜி க.
    06/16/2018 06:34

    Nothing's even near our TASMAC. you can buy and drink in the near by area. For free you gotta drink sitting a garbage pile, for 0.5$ near the garbage pile, and for $1, in a room near by the garbage pile and for $1/ hour, in an Air-conditioned room near by the garbage pile. Anyone can buy a drink, almost anyone.

  • Jismy V.
    06/16/2018 04:21

    And in kerala... u can stock up limitlessly, drink or sell liquor Whether u r 5 or 105 From 12am to 12pm Whether u are alone or with kids Whether u are the richest man alive or broke as a bat. Wether u are a man, woman, both or neither. Whether it's a dry day or it's soaking wet, outside or technically.

  • Malik A.
    06/16/2018 02:19

    aathti indiass thoke..😂😂😂