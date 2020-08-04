back
Attacks Against Muslims Rise During Coronavirus Spread
Since an event organised by Tablighi Jamaat became a superspreader, attacks against Muslims nationwide have seen an increase, with little comment from people in power.
04/08/2020 4:57 PM
822 comments
A A.2 hours
Common, first North East people are attacked for no reason, then Doctors and nurses and now Muslims!!! Are we kidding seriously??? Let's fight the same enemy ie Coronavirus and stay home and protect our family!
Moh B.4 hours
Very sad...indeed racist...
Areesha A.5 hours
That was result of failure of government policy before lock dawn government should made the arrangements for people who were in middle of their journeys
Ullas S.6 hours
This has been the case with any Indians regardless of religion. However the brut force on anyone is unacceptable during this crisis.
Chad X.6 hours
Gandhi was killed by Hindu supremacist and now under modi they are free to abuse and murder minorities. Shame without Gandhi India would have been a slave nation still and India is the only country where the people of the country hate their founding father.what a shame
Sargon B.6 hours
Good I am glad
Hussain S.7 hours
In China it is COVID-19 In America it is Chinese or wuhan viruse In the world mostly known as Coranavirus. In india, it is Muslim virus. That's what we called "new india" with old thinking.
Mohd P.10 hours
😡😠
Surabhi S.11 hours
Once again liberal media doing asslicking.
Sunil V.11 hours
जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी
Govind N.11 hours
Such acts will only develop cracks in our cordial relations with Muslims
Jitesh A.12 hours
I request muslims to abide with the rules of land
Eleis M.12 hours
I think India government log done only for Muslim because Hindu make the party no problem in India this time, BJP RSS terrorist full-time attack Indian Muslim make any new issue
Engr B.12 hours
Hindus like these are terrorist
Reaz A.13 hours
Hate is more dangerous than Corona
Mohammed S.14 hours
Stop spreading fake news
Juwairiyah N.15 hours
This behaviour will result in community backlash leading us to nowhere.
Aryan T.15 hours
Proud of them
Aryan T.15 hours
Well done 😂😂😂😂
Yash D.18 hours
Serves them right.