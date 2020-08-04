back

Attacks Against Muslims Rise During Coronavirus Spread

Since an event organised by Tablighi Jamaat became a superspreader, attacks against Muslims nationwide have seen an increase, with little comment from people in power.

04/08/2020 4:57 PM
822 comments

  • A A.
    2 hours

    Common, first North East people are attacked for no reason, then Doctors and nurses and now Muslims!!! Are we kidding seriously??? Let's fight the same enemy ie Coronavirus and stay home and protect our family!

  • Moh B.
    4 hours

    Very sad...indeed racist...

  • Areesha A.
    5 hours

    That was result of failure of government policy before lock dawn government should made the arrangements for people who were in middle of their journeys

  • Ullas S.
    6 hours

    This has been the case with any Indians regardless of religion. However the brut force on anyone is unacceptable during this crisis.

  • Chad X.
    6 hours

    Gandhi was killed by Hindu supremacist and now under modi they are free to abuse and murder minorities. Shame without Gandhi India would have been a slave nation still and India is the only country where the people of the country hate their founding father.what a shame

  • Sargon B.
    6 hours

    Good I am glad

  • Hussain S.
    7 hours

    In China it is COVID-19 In America it is Chinese or wuhan viruse In the world mostly known as Coranavirus. In india, it is Muslim virus. That's what we called "new india" with old thinking.

  • Mohd P.
    10 hours

    😡😠

  • Surabhi S.
    11 hours

    Once again liberal media doing asslicking.

  • Sunil V.
    11 hours

    जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी

  • Govind N.
    11 hours

    Such acts will only develop cracks in our cordial relations with Muslims

  • Jitesh A.
    12 hours

    I request muslims to abide with the rules of land

  • Eleis M.
    12 hours

    I think India government log done only for Muslim because Hindu make the party no problem in India this time, BJP RSS terrorist full-time attack Indian Muslim make any new issue

  • Engr B.
    12 hours

    Hindus like these are terrorist

  • Reaz A.
    13 hours

    Hate is more dangerous than Corona

  • Mohammed S.
    14 hours

    Stop spreading fake news

  • Juwairiyah N.
    15 hours

    This behaviour will result in community backlash leading us to nowhere.

  • Aryan T.
    15 hours

    Proud of them

  • Aryan T.
    15 hours

    Well done 😂😂😂😂

  • Yash D.
    18 hours

    Serves them right.