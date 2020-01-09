back

BJP Leader Reroutes Ambulance During Political Rally

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh asked an ambulance with a blaring siren to reroute and avoid disrupting his political rally. Ghosh claimed the opposition's Trinamool Congress had sent the ambulance to disrupt the gathering on purpose, but did not cite any evidence. The Trinamool Congress has opposed many of the central government's policies, most recently the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

01/09/2020 10:57 AM
  • 18.2k
  • 132

Politics

107 comments

  • Tali J.
    2 hours

    India going back ward ..

  • Sharma A.
    3 hours

    Please vote him our felow voters of wb and make him get some great ideology of India as well. Kindly.

  • Rishabh M.
    3 hours

    abhi bhi time hai sudhar ja vrna tuje rasta dikhane wala koii nhi milega

  • Abhishek V.
    3 hours

    Leader tells ambulance to turn around and ppl cheer. What a sh1t show. Ghatiya thought. WhatsApp university graduates

  • Prajwal A.
    4 hours

    Disgusting and pathetic

  • Masud R.
    4 hours

    shamelessly

  • Mohammed K.
    4 hours

    What we can expect from goons party illiterate party manner less party

  • Mohammed A.
    4 hours

    With this attitude he wants to win bengal..

  • Mehar P.
    4 hours

    v should bang dis kind of attitude n unworthy leaders 😠😡

  • Lamsok D.
    5 hours

    Like this incident in tripua had happened once also...

  • Shadab A.
    5 hours

    sorry bhai i respect u alot bjp is a might be a good government but their respresentatives are not

  • Bhaskar S.
    5 hours

    The Downfall is imminent.

  • Nitesh M.
    5 hours

    Deshbhakti on work🔥🔥🔥🔥

  • Ashly G.
    5 hours

    The ssnghis be like - still there is no facism here😁

  • Arfeen A.
    5 hours

    Is this not punishable offence...???

  • Afsana N.
    5 hours

    This man doesn't amaze me but the crowd does... So much people with this attitude?? Really??

  • Saad A.
    5 hours

    Fuck bjp

  • Archana A.
    6 hours

    Any rally needs permission if permision was taken then ambulance must have been given other routes . were traffic the traffic police notcadvising the route

  • Chetu N.
    6 hours

    shame on him

  • Aakash J.
    6 hours

    hahaha common in westbengal....