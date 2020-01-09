BJP Leader Reroutes Ambulance During Political Rally

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh asked an ambulance with a blaring siren to reroute and avoid disrupting his political rally. Ghosh claimed the opposition's Trinamool Congress had sent the ambulance to disrupt the gathering on purpose, but did not cite any evidence. The Trinamool Congress has opposed many of the central government's policies, most recently the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.