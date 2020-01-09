back
BJP Leader Reroutes Ambulance During Political Rally
West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh asked an ambulance with a blaring siren to reroute and avoid disrupting his political rally. Ghosh claimed the opposition's Trinamool Congress had sent the ambulance to disrupt the gathering on purpose, but did not cite any evidence. The Trinamool Congress has opposed many of the central government's policies, most recently the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
01/09/2020 10:57 AM
107 comments
Tali J.2 hours
India going back ward ..
Sharma A.3 hours
Please vote him our felow voters of wb and make him get some great ideology of India as well. Kindly.
Rishabh M.3 hours
abhi bhi time hai sudhar ja vrna tuje rasta dikhane wala koii nhi milega
Abhishek V.3 hours
Leader tells ambulance to turn around and ppl cheer. What a sh1t show. Ghatiya thought. WhatsApp university graduates
Prajwal A.4 hours
Disgusting and pathetic
Masud R.4 hours
shamelessly
Mohammed K.4 hours
What we can expect from goons party illiterate party manner less party
Mohammed A.4 hours
With this attitude he wants to win bengal..
Mehar P.4 hours
v should bang dis kind of attitude n unworthy leaders 😠😡
Lamsok D.5 hours
Like this incident in tripua had happened once also...
Shadab A.5 hours
sorry bhai i respect u alot bjp is a might be a good government but their respresentatives are not
Bhaskar S.5 hours
The Downfall is imminent.
Nitesh M.5 hours
Deshbhakti on work🔥🔥🔥🔥
Ashly G.5 hours
The ssnghis be like - still there is no facism here😁
Arfeen A.5 hours
Is this not punishable offence...???
Afsana N.5 hours
This man doesn't amaze me but the crowd does... So much people with this attitude?? Really??
Saad A.5 hours
Fuck bjp
Archana A.6 hours
Any rally needs permission if permision was taken then ambulance must have been given other routes . were traffic the traffic police notcadvising the route
Chetu N.6 hours
shame on him
Aakash J.6 hours
hahaha common in westbengal....