Cow Urine, Anyone?

The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared "medicines" using cow urine.
28 comments
Tanmoy K.02/25/2018 14:19
people will love toilet urine
Amarjit S.02/25/2018 12:49
there are people fighting for life in hospital in UP and then there are these.....
Rajkumar D.02/25/2018 10:35
Congress sponsored media channel
Hruaia K.02/25/2018 10:34
Was cow urine used by brahmins to power their spaceships for interplanetary travel during the Vedic Ages
Davis D.02/25/2018 07:44
People Complaining how there's so much views and not comments or likes surely have no clue how face book promotions work
Ali K.02/25/2018 06:43
Fucking cow pissssssss drinker Rapistani Endians drinking urine instead of milk lol 😂😂😂😂
MD P.02/25/2018 06:24
Hatao yaar isko... Kis gadhe ko CM bana Diya...
Aamir R.02/25/2018 04:21
Never buying medicines in UP thats for sure
Shailendra P.02/24/2018 20:28
The only medicine that cow urine can help in making is called 'Gun Powder' which all the insane individuals of India deserves to be shot with.
Nazir J.02/24/2018 17:40
HAR DARD KI Ak DAWA Cow Urine Medicine.wow great.🍁
Rachana R.02/24/2018 17:14
How authentic is this post ? Have they really done it?
Samir S.02/24/2018 16:46
Scientists.. 😀😆😜
Hanamant N.02/24/2018 16:41
ಬೆಲೆ ಕಟ್ಟಲಾಗದ ಜೀವ.
Pragati G.02/24/2018 16:04
😂
Mohammed A.02/24/2018 15:44
make what you want but plz specify it.. so that i can avoid buying it..
Hasaf K.02/24/2018 15:41
😂 come back to India... The future is here, 😂
Abraham B.02/24/2018 14:45
Well it seems like everyone who ever commented here are just bothered about reposting the same issue and not bothered drinking cows urine
Nishant O.02/24/2018 14:41
Naaaah,,its nothing,,check out the peaceful brother ,consuming it directly from the source. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=P1CpcUlzaAw
T A.02/24/2018 14:40
Why not administer cow urine to Parikar ? CM of Goa has gone to USA for treatment...
Vel A.02/24/2018 14:37
upcoming buisness..!