Dedicated Prof Climbs Tree To Reach His Students

This professor is literally reaching new heights to teach his students under the coronavirus lockdown. 🌳

04/24/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 4:35 PM
62 comments

  • Pinkal B.
    04/28/2020 11:08

    Khud ka building banaa Lo yaar network pura milega Chhat per

  • Estelita F.
    04/28/2020 03:48

    GOOD SIR...YOU HAD A GREAT IDEA...

  • Mayurakshi J.
    04/27/2020 13:00

    Sir we love you😍😍 we miss yoi😢😢

  • Rafiqur R.
    04/26/2020 04:56

    When there is will there is way. Thanks to you . we are with you

  • Swapnil K.
    04/25/2020 21:50

    https://youtu.be/tek0b_YKEF8

  • Rajib B.
    04/25/2020 17:40

    This is an another level...wahhh 👍👍

  • Soumik H.
    04/25/2020 16:44

    brut india teo chole elo

  • Ranita P.
    04/25/2020 16:12

    ... Vai eta dakh

  • Judhisthi R.
    04/25/2020 16:10

    RICE institute teacher.

  • Marcus P.
    04/25/2020 15:19

    Superb sir.

  • Priti D.
    04/25/2020 14:17

    seekh kuch kal se tu b aise pdhaio

  • Jyotirmayee J.
    04/25/2020 13:59

    Salute

  • Kartik D.
    04/25/2020 13:57

    kudos to your efforts Also sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Jaswant S.
    04/25/2020 11:19

    Distance education by keeping distances by climbing neem tree. They are torch bearer of society and humanity.

  • Shubhangee C.
    04/25/2020 11:13

    Hat's off u sir bhot khub aap ke jajabe ko salaam u r the world best teacher.👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍👍

  • Sandy C.
    04/25/2020 10:04

    I remember when i visit my grandpa's village there is no netwrk so we used to climb a tree which is on top of a hill to call our family 😃

  • Vahida R.
    04/25/2020 10:00

    Salute you sir 🙏🏼

  • Anum R.
    04/25/2020 09:37

    Look at his dedication and we whinge about for 2000 words �i

  • Jaskaranbir S.
    04/25/2020 09:11

    Salute to Master ji

  • Beena P.
    04/25/2020 09:09

    Great