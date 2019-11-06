Delhi Pollution 90s Throwback

Delhiites can barely breathe. Here is what they said about pollution in the 90s.
232 comments
Shamsher S.11/30/2019 15:13
Abhi 2029 mein dekhte hain kya hoga
Rocky S.11/30/2019 14:07
Hmare Dhanbad Jharkhand Me bhi kabhi ao or pardushan dikhao ya sirf delhi ki pardushan dikhte he pure desh ko.
Yengmi S.11/30/2019 09:11
Nobody realised about the crackers they blast in the name of God n polluting the air . I have seen it on Diwali night the whole city is covered with smoke . That pollute more than vehical in one year
Ali M.11/30/2019 02:44
And our govt is busy creating mandirs and playing divide n rule. They are hired to build statues and roam the entire world with our tax money. No air purifiers install in the city.
Kalimullahkhan K.11/29/2019 19:12
Yeh zehrili hawa to dehli me sadyo se ho rahi h..yeh koi naya nahi h... But aaj jo dehli ki isthiti h wo pehle se bohot better h..aur bhi bohot si technology se dehli me climate ka sudhar ho raha h👍👍
Manoj K.11/29/2019 08:12
Who cares we are Indians
Santosh K.11/29/2019 07:16
Modi is responsible
Pujan T.11/29/2019 04:42
You reap what you sow
Vinod D.11/28/2019 08:02
Hrek Ghar me gay ke ghee se hawan kre It's last option for Delhi Do or die
Teli S.11/27/2019 07:36
I'm lucky person who born into be Arunachal pradesh. Not in delhi.. Thank god..
Kan J.11/26/2019 12:16
Nt only plant trees bt wat abt da plastic n waste dat surrounds Delhi... Today v talk abt Delhi bt tommorw we'll see our entire country being polluted.. So, pls lts nt waste time bt plan for our tomorrow.. 😓😓😔😔
Navjot B.11/26/2019 10:43
1 car mei 1 bnda baitha uneducated people use electrical cars or bikes only way to reduce pollution
Kaushik S.11/26/2019 08:54
Juthika Das eta dekh
Shahanshah S.11/26/2019 07:49
Godi media go back🤣🤣🤣
Shivam R.11/26/2019 06:06
Kaun Madharchod hass rhe hain Ye majak Ni hai.
Capson R.11/26/2019 05:56
पहले दिल्ली चलो अब दिल्ली छोड़ो की नोबात आ गई
Nagaraj N.11/25/2019 07:20
20 50 all world unlevel city
Sonam L.11/25/2019 05:56
This is epedemic . Happening demographically. We cant prevent from occuring all this . Because we humans have played a russian roulettee. In the end we all suffer n die. I wish earth could give birth .
Varun K.11/24/2019 09:52
Still I love my Delhi the most
Neel B.11/24/2019 09:01
Pusparna Ghosh