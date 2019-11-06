back

Delhi Pollution 90s Throwback

Delhiites can barely breathe. Here is what they said about pollution in the 90s.

11/06/2019 3:51 PMupdated: 11/06/2019 3:54 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 270

And even more

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  3. The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

  4. Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  5. Beware of Emma the office worker

  6. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

232 comments

  • Shamsher S.
    11/30/2019 15:13

    Abhi 2029 mein dekhte hain kya hoga

  • Rocky S.
    11/30/2019 14:07

    Hmare Dhanbad Jharkhand Me bhi kabhi ao or pardushan dikhao ya sirf delhi ki pardushan dikhte he pure desh ko.

  • Yengmi S.
    11/30/2019 09:11

    Nobody realised about the crackers they blast in the name of God n polluting the air . I have seen it on Diwali night the whole city is covered with smoke . That pollute more than vehical in one year

  • Ali M.
    11/30/2019 02:44

    And our govt is busy creating mandirs and playing divide n rule. They are hired to build statues and roam the entire world with our tax money. No air purifiers install in the city.

  • Kalimullahkhan K.
    11/29/2019 19:12

    Yeh zehrili hawa to dehli me sadyo se ho rahi h..yeh koi naya nahi h... But aaj jo dehli ki isthiti h wo pehle se bohot better h..aur bhi bohot si technology se dehli me climate ka sudhar ho raha h👍👍

  • Manoj K.
    11/29/2019 08:12

    Who cares we are Indians

  • Santosh K.
    11/29/2019 07:16

    Modi is responsible

  • Pujan T.
    11/29/2019 04:42

    You reap what you sow

  • Vinod D.
    11/28/2019 08:02

    Hrek Ghar me gay ke ghee se hawan kre It's last option for Delhi Do or die

  • Teli S.
    11/27/2019 07:36

    I'm lucky person who born into be Arunachal pradesh. Not in delhi.. Thank god..

  • Kan J.
    11/26/2019 12:16

    Nt only plant trees bt wat abt da plastic n waste dat surrounds Delhi... Today v talk abt Delhi bt tommorw we'll see our entire country being polluted.. So, pls lts nt waste time bt plan for our tomorrow.. 😓😓😔😔

  • Navjot B.
    11/26/2019 10:43

    1 car mei 1 bnda baitha uneducated people use electrical cars or bikes only way to reduce pollution

  • Kaushik S.
    11/26/2019 08:54

    Juthika Das eta dekh

  • Shahanshah S.
    11/26/2019 07:49

    Godi media go back🤣🤣🤣

  • Shivam R.
    11/26/2019 06:06

    Kaun Madharchod hass rhe hain Ye majak Ni hai.

  • Capson R.
    11/26/2019 05:56

    पहले दिल्ली चलो अब दिल्ली छोड़ो की नोबात आ गई

  • Nagaraj N.
    11/25/2019 07:20

    20 50 all world unlevel city

  • Sonam L.
    11/25/2019 05:56

    This is epedemic . Happening demographically. We cant prevent from occuring all this . Because we humans have played a russian roulettee. In the end we all suffer n die. I wish earth could give birth .

  • Varun K.
    11/24/2019 09:52

    Still I love my Delhi the most

  • Neel B.
    11/24/2019 09:01

    Pusparna Ghosh