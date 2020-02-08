back

Divya Sharma: The Karate Kid

Never mind her visual impairment. All that stands between 27-year-old Divya Sharma and a black belt is a karate coach. 🥋

08/02/2020 8:27 AM
  • 235.8k
  • 54

40 comments

  • Anup D.
    3 days

    Girls and women like them should be our role models but unfortunately today's generation prefer tiktok and film stars😔😔😔

  • Ai F.
    4 days

    👍

  • Satyavani K.
    4 days

    Amazing 👍👌🙏

  • Yakub P.
    5 days

    👌👌

  • Ambuj P.
    5 days

    I’m a boxer, most of her steps are wrong or too advanced for normal people without any experience to pull off.

  • Ridhima S.
    5 days

    Bravo

  • Rajesh T.
    6 days

    Superb will power May god give you more strength to reach your goal of life

  • Rajani B.
    6 days

    Great..

  • Ivy G.
    6 days

    ... she is such an inspiration....

  • Tracy L.
    6 days

    So proud of you dear.... God bless you!!!!

  • Saif R.
    08/03/2020 14:29

    द well done with Divya very very well done we are proud of you young lady

  • Philip M.
    08/03/2020 13:31

    Good spirit...But self defence will never work this way.

  • Divya S.
    08/03/2020 12:04

    Brut India -Thank you for featuring me in your post. I am sure this post would create maximum possible awarenes. 👍😊

  • Abdimajid G.
    08/02/2020 22:30

    I should be happy if someone breaks salman khan and karan johar nose or mouth

  • Mayank K.
    08/02/2020 20:17

    literally Kick-ass🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Anuja G.
    08/02/2020 19:54

    Way to go braveheart

  • সৌর দ.
    08/02/2020 17:41

    Rahul they are what our nation need most. Inspiration for millions....🖤

  • সৌর দ.
    08/02/2020 17:40

    they are true inspiration ❤️

  • Upasana C.
    08/02/2020 16:58

    So proud of you Divya!! You are truly inspirational

  • Delilah S.
    08/02/2020 15:36

    Inspiration!

