Divya Sharma: The Karate Kid
"Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"
Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws
Workers Protest Layoffs At H&M Supplier
Taapsee On The Middle Class & High Power Bills
Girls and women like them should be our role models but unfortunately today's generation prefer tiktok and film stars😔😔😔
👍
Amazing 👍👌🙏
👌👌
I’m a boxer, most of her steps are wrong or too advanced for normal people without any experience to pull off.
Bravo
Superb will power
May god give you more strength to reach your goal of life
Great..
... she is such an inspiration....
So proud of you dear.... God bless you!!!!
द well done with Divya very very well done we are proud of you young lady
Good spirit...But self defence will never work this way.
Brut India -Thank you for featuring me in your post. I am sure this post would create maximum possible awarenes. 👍😊
I should be happy if someone breaks salman khan and karan johar nose or mouth
literally Kick-ass🙏🏻🙏🏻
Way to go braveheart
Rahul they are what our nation need most. Inspiration for millions....🖤
they are true inspiration ❤️
So proud of you Divya!! You are truly inspirational
Inspiration!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
40 comments
Anup D.3 days
Girls and women like them should be our role models but unfortunately today's generation prefer tiktok and film stars😔😔😔
Ai F.4 days
👍
Satyavani K.4 days
Amazing 👍👌🙏
Yakub P.5 days
👌👌
Ambuj P.5 days
I’m a boxer, most of her steps are wrong or too advanced for normal people without any experience to pull off.
Ridhima S.5 days
Bravo
Rajesh T.6 days
Superb will power May god give you more strength to reach your goal of life
Rajani B.6 days
Great..
Ivy G.6 days
... she is such an inspiration....
Tracy L.6 days
So proud of you dear.... God bless you!!!!
Saif R.08/03/2020 14:29
द well done with Divya very very well done we are proud of you young lady
Philip M.08/03/2020 13:31
Good spirit...But self defence will never work this way.
Divya S.08/03/2020 12:04
Brut India -Thank you for featuring me in your post. I am sure this post would create maximum possible awarenes. 👍😊
Abdimajid G.08/02/2020 22:30
I should be happy if someone breaks salman khan and karan johar nose or mouth
Mayank K.08/02/2020 20:17
literally Kick-ass🙏🏻🙏🏻
Anuja G.08/02/2020 19:54
Way to go braveheart
সৌর দ.08/02/2020 17:41
Rahul they are what our nation need most. Inspiration for millions....🖤
সৌর দ.08/02/2020 17:40
they are true inspiration ❤️
Upasana C.08/02/2020 16:58
So proud of you Divya!! You are truly inspirational
Delilah S.08/02/2020 15:36
Inspiration!