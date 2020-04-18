Domestic Abuse Surges Upwards in Lockdown

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Anjum S.04/24/2020 17:49
Every women complains that mens do not contribute to work at home. Then again they go for producing more n more kids and ensure that their male child is exacy like theor husband who wo t work at home. This is irony today.
Pauline G.04/24/2020 12:06
😢
Bhuvana N.04/22/2020 04:24
If domestic violence is happening it will happen irrespective of lockdown because it's the mentality of a person that does not change..... Don't blame the lockdown.... It's for fighting the pandemic...
Harold S.04/19/2020 17:52
Hey lady, how about a solution? Mouthing off is easy, anyone can do it..
Svetlana S.04/19/2020 00:15
😢
Jayashree P.04/18/2020 18:28
Great message must be made often aware.......to all.
Poonam K.04/18/2020 16:07
Come on guys,this is nothing but extra educated peoples rubbish.Our ancestors were brought up in joint families,where everyday they were all together. Just don't always try to demoralize people with ur counseling, try to put some sense into it
Parag S.04/18/2020 14:10
YES. IT MAY BE TRUE. EVEN I CAN THINK FOR THOSE WHO MUST BE MENTALLY DISTURBED DISTRESSED OR PHYSICALLY WEAK AND OFFCOURSE THE SICK ELDERS.
Rose S.04/18/2020 13:34
If you're married to an abusive person then you should've divorced him (or her). Don't put the blame on the lockdown that is meant to save lifes.
VK S.04/18/2020 12:15
There is a bright side also. Yes, normally women perform more domestic duties than men. But during pandemics men getting to know before own eyes how hard duties women perform. Then there is risk of disease lurking large which emotionally brings together spouses. Men are offering to and contributing to perform duties like washing utensils, making tea and even cleaning home as well as washing in machines which is impressing and winning hearts of women. During coronavirus pandemic men undertake responsibility to buy from market avoiding risk of infection to women because they think they can take better protective care. Hope, the professionals talking of theories on domestic violence during pandemics will study this real story also. Atleast, they must narrate these possibilities.
Niyati D.04/18/2020 12:01
Home not the safest place , what rubbish , do not generalize , for people with sick mentality and offenders of domestic violence no place is safe in the world
Karthik M.04/18/2020 10:05
This is what feminism should speak about i assume the youth is busy being half naked on ig and propagating man hate to actually see this
Sanghamitra H.04/18/2020 09:42
There are so many bitter side effects of this lockdown , this is one of them ....so bitter , so brutal , so scary
Azra A.04/18/2020 08:21
Only hitting comes under domestic violence? Husbands abusing their wives and talking roughly and body shaming them. Aren't these domestic violence?
Vijay A.04/18/2020 08:15
https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/crime/story/delhi-amrit-vihar-crime-body-chopped-in-8-pieces-1487386-2019-03-27
Payal A.04/18/2020 07:59
Sad but true reality
Nishtha G.04/18/2020 07:03
Currently in India the domestic abuse helplines are just not trained enough to handle sensitive cases like these. The steps suggested are totally non pragmatic in our situations, and the counselling seems like standard replies. We need less in number but better in training centres who could handle such cases
Swapnil K.04/18/2020 06:44
So to avoid domestic violence... Families should not stay together. What a logic
Sujatha M.04/18/2020 06:30
So much advice for those comfortable at home. Not a single reference by the PM to these poor, frightened, hungry, wounded, anguished people trying to get “home.”
Stacie K.04/18/2020 06:07
Stress is high, please don't make abuse a family tradition